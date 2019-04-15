‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Hunter King Reveals What She And Summer Really Want

Summer gets heated this week on The Young and the Restless, and actress Hunter King took to Instagram to share the spoiler video with her followers. In her caption, the actress shared what she really wants — as well as what Summer wants on the show.

Summer Newman wants it all, and she wants it all now. Whatever Summer wants, Summer gets. However, Lola (Sasha Calle) is pushing hard for Summer’s husband, Kyle (Michael Mealor), and now Summer looks ready to fight for her marriage. King revealed that Summer does everything in her power to ensure that her union with Kyle remains unscathed by Lola.

As for what King herself wants — it’s a donut. It seems that King will have a far easier go of obtaining her desire as compared to her alter ego in Genoa City. Lola is pulling out all the stops with Kyle, and they’ve both declared their love for each other — more than once — since Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) tried to set them up last week.

For months, Lola seemed to fight Kyle, and would not take their relationship further. However, when she was on her way to see Kyle — in order to make up with him — Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) attacked her, thinking she was Abby (Melissa Ordway). Lola ended up in a coma. Lola needed a liver transplant, and Summer happened to be a match. Kyle admitted he’d do anything to save Lola’s life — even if that meant marrying Summer. Summer took him up on his surprising offer. In exchange for part of her liver, Kyle agreed to stay married to Summer for one year.

While it certainly hasn’t been a year just yet, Kyle is hopelessly in love with Lola, and the budding chef feels the same way about Kyle. Kyle tried to confess everything to Summer, but she instantly agreed to forgive her husband for making out with Lola. Summer won’t let Kyle off the hook that easily — or that quickly.

Summer tells Kyle that what they have is real, and she makes things incredibly awkward as Lola wants Kyle there with her when Society opens. Summer vows not to let anybody come between them, and it looks like she follows through on her words.

As for King, The Inquisitr recently reported that she and several of her co-stars celebrated her impending nuptials with a wedding shower. King is engaged to Nico Svoboda, whom she met when he worked on set, and they plan to marry soon.