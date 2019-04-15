Bethenny Frankel Says Her New Boyfriend Paul Bernon Is ‘Incredible’ And ‘Very Similar’ To Daughter Bryn

Find out what she said about the producer on 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Bethenny Frankel opened up about her new boyfriend, film producer Paul Bernon, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last week.

As fans began to hear more about Bernon on The Real Housewives of New York City, Frankel opened up to host Andy Cohen about her new man and said that he was an “incredible” person.

“He’s a beautiful human being inside and out,” she gushed, according to a recap shared by People magazine. “And yes, Bryn knows him and loves him. They’re very, very similar people.”

While fans first spotted Frankel and Bernon together last fall, just weeks after the alleged overdose death of Frankel’s ex-fiance, Dennis Shields, she recently admitted they first began dating “a year and a half ago,” in December 2017, at a time when she and Shields were taking a break from their on-again, off-again relationship.

As for the reason behind Frankel and Bernon’s initial split, the reality star said she didn’t get serious with Bernon in 2017 “because [she] wasn’t ready for that.”

Since Frankel and Bernon went public with their relationship last year, they have been frequently spotted together in New York City and in Boston, where he resides. They also spent time in the Dominican Republic over the holidays with their kids from previous relationships, including Frankel’s eight-year-old daughter Bryn, who she shares with ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

Frankel and Bernon also spent time together in Mexico over the New Year and at the time, an insider spoke to People about their trip and said the reality star looked “very happy” to be with Bernon and their kids.

“The kids were always out and about, running around having fun, while Bethenny spent a lot of time hanging out on the beach, talking a lot and holding court with her group,” the source said. “At one point, she and her boyfriend went for a walk and held hands. They seemed happy.”

Frankel and Shields dated for two and a half years, on and off, and as the 11th season of The Real Housewives of New York City continues, fans will see how she learned to cope with his tragic and sudden passing. As for Bernon, it’s hard to say if fans will be seeing him on the show but they’ve already been hearing a little bit about him from Frankel and her co-stars.

