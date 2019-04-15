Howard Stern Says He’s Retiring After 35 Years Because Radio Harms His Health

'Radio is affecting my health,' he revealed.

Infamous host Howard Stern announced that he is retiring from radio after 35 years on the air. The shock jock says that being on radio just brings him down and harms his health, so it’s time for him to hit the streets, according to Radar.

On Monday, Stern announced on his show, The Stern Show, that he wouldn’t be renewing his contract after 2020. He told his co-host Robin Quivers that he was over the pressure that being a radio host put on him after all these years.

“When I get out of radio. I’m getting out man. I’m pretty sure I’m almost out the door,” he said. “I’m getting out anyway because I realize that radio is affecting my health. When I’m home on the weekends I’m fine.”

When Quivers asked Stern what happens after then weekend is over, Stern said his mental health goes downhill.

“And then when I come here all kinds of s**t happens. I won’t get into all the details, but I get all f**king anxious, and medical issues. I’m getting out,” Stern explained.

He then insisted that he was done with the show and would be out in two years.

Astute fans won’t be shocked by the news. Stern has been open about his mental health struggles in the past. He has said that he has a lot of rage, and has fought with OCD – a form of anxiety. He credits therapy for changing his outlook and approach to life, which some fans have noticed over the years as Stern has softened.

Last spring, the radio host hinted that he wasn’t enjoying hosting the show as much as he used to, which caused some speculation that he might be considering the end of his three-decade run.

“I’m just one of these human beings, I’ve accepted, [who] is just miserable all the time. And work makes me miserable.” Stern said.

The 65-year-old also took a sick day in 2017 that led to a ton of speculation among fans because it was so uncharacteristic, according to a separate Radar article.

He said that he’d taken the day off because his voice was shot and that he felt a ton of guilt over the missed day. But fans didn’t buy the reason and many wondered if it wasn’t his parents, who had been ill, who caused him to miss a spot.

But Stern said that there was nothing to worry about, he was just sick and decided to take a day off.

