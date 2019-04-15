Brandi Glanville Says She’s ‘Not Perfect’ After Fans Express Concern Over Photos Of Her Night Out

The reality star apologizes for posting an alarming tweet, but says she really only owes her family an explanation for her actions.

Brandi Glanville is explaining a series of upsetting tabloid photos that surfaced over the weekend, and she is asking people to remember that she is only human and sometimes makes mistakes. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was photographed leaving Hollywood hotspot Mr. Chow on Friday night after having too much to drink, and a subsequent tweet by the mom of two left fans concerned about her wellbeing.

The Daily Mail posted unflattering photos of Brandi Glanville holding onto her friends as she made her way down the sidewalk after the night of partying at the high-end restaurant, before eventually leaning against a wall. Glanville was also photographed with her lipstick smudged on a night that started out with her looking gorgeous in red polka-dot shorts and white flowy top.

Brandi Glanville later explained on Twitter that she got into trouble when celebrating with friends that flew in from Dubai. The reality star tweeted that she drank shots with her friends, which is something she does not normally do, and that things got “ugly.”

Brandi even posted a “before shots” photo to Instagram, which spawned a flurry of comments from both haters and concerned fans who asked her why she drank so much that night.

“Brandi you were gorgeous! Why why why are you doing this to yourself! You’re almost unrecognizable,” one follower wrote. Others urged Glanville to quit drinking and to take a social media break.

After fans expressed concern over Brandi Glanville’s behavior, the 47-year-old former model posted a message to Instagram to remind people she never claimed to be perfect.

“I’m not perfect. I’m only human. So if I make mistakes, read that first sentence again.”

Brandi Glanville also posted to Twitter to say she was struggling with the negative reaction on social media after her girls’ night out gone awry.

“I’ve been VERY open about suffering from depression and having recently switched antidepressants. So please please stop these negative comments unless you really just want to send me over the f***ing edge. I’m sad and ashamed isn’t that enough?”

Glanville later to apologize to fans for the tweet but added that she really only owes an explanation to her family. Glanville admitted that she “got wasted” and that she isn’t perfect. Brandi also noted that it happens to plenty of people, but most people don’t have to face embarrassing pictures on the Internet the morning after. You can see some of Brandi Glanville’s tweets below.

Friends were in town from Dubai and SD last night I did shots which I don’t do and it got UGLY! Ugh I’m water today all day — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) April 14, 2019

Sorry for my tweet I just realized the only people I owe explanations to are my family. I’m not 25 my body isn’t perfect and I got wasted i’m sure it’s happened to plenty of you however you don’t have people taking your picture and putting on theinternet ???? — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) April 14, 2019

Brandi Glanville shot to fame as a star on Bravo’s The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills from 2011 until 2016. Glanville went on to write the New York Times bestselling book Drinking and Tweeting: And Other Brandi Blunders, and the follow-up Drinking and Dating.

Glanville has also appeared on Celebrity Apprentice, Celebrity Big Brother, Famously Single and My Kitchen Rules, and she hosts the popular Brandi Glanville Unfiltered podcast. Brandi is also set to make a cameo on the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills later this year.