Cher Weighs In On Immigrants Being Shipped To Los Angeles: We Can’t Take Care Of Our Own

Singer Cher spoke out about President Donald Trump’s threat to bus illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities and states, claiming that her city, Los Angeles, California, “can’t take care of its own,” much less anyone else.

“I Understand Helping struggling Immigrants,but MY CITY (Los Angeles) ISNT TAKING CARE OF ITS OWN.WHAT ABOUT THE 50,000+Citizens WHO LIVE ON THE STREETS.PPL WHO LIVE BELOW POVERTY LINE,& HUNGRY? If My State Can’t Take Care of Its Own(Many Are VETS)How Can it Take Care Of More,” the pop icon said in a Twitter post on Sunday.

Many of the responses to Cher’s post pointed out that perhaps a wall might not be a bad idea if homelessness is so rampant.

“Wow, sounds like a great reason to build the wall and stop another million illegal aliens from coming to the USA this year!” one user said.

Another pointed out that in 2017, the singer tweeted that those who could should take a “dreamer” into their home while another user called out Cher for being a hypocrite.

“Oooooh, so now that it directly affects you, you change your mind? How selfishly convenient,” the user said.

Another user told Cher that legal immigration was “OK,” while illegal immigration was not.

Cher responded with another tweet that there should be a process for people who are looking for asylum. She also said that immigrants must qualify and then be sent “evenly” to cities across the US, and not be shipped to California for “revenge.”

Cher has a point about the homeless in the area. The situation in the Los Angeles has been a growing challenge over the past few years. The Los Angeles Times reported in January that last year’s census count showed that 52,765 homeless people lived in Los Angeles County alone. The city’s homeless population is second to New York City, which has some 75,000 homeless people, KNBC reported.

In Los Angeles County alone, there are 41,000 transients living on the streets. https://t.co/TPQvMD97eB — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 14, 2019

Residents have reported concerns about the the cleanliness and safety of their neighborhoods as a result of the crisis. KNBC reported in December that just one encampment of homeless tents and RVs stretched for 1.5 miles in the San Fernando valley. Deborah Smith, a resident who reportedly moved to the area because it was “lovely” is now worried about her neighborhood. Smith said seeing rodents, filth, needles and feces had become a “safety factor.”

While it is not illegal to be homeless in LA, some residents maintain that the city’s government is not doing enough to make sure health and safety codes are being enforced, according to KNBC.