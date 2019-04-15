Monday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben & Ciara Take The Next Step, Claire Crashes Tripp’s Wedding

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, April 15, reveal that there will be more wedding chaos to come, as well as some big moments for at least one couple.

According to Soap Dirt, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) invite his girlfriend, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), to spend the night with him at his home on the DiMera mansion grounds.

It seems that the couple will take the next step in their romantic relationship. After months of dancing around one another and trying to figure out whether or not they would be together, they’re finally moving forward, and hitting the sheets.

Elsewhere in Salem, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will be heartbroken that she couldn’t stop Jack Deveraux’s (Matthew Ashford) wedding to Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva).

Jack and Eve were married in Horton Square by Jack’s sister, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans). However, it seems unlikely that the marriage was real.

Adrienne was likely lying about being ordained, which would render Jack and Eve’s wedding fake, and leave more time for Jennifer to try and get her husband back.

Jennifer won’t give up on the man she loves, especially when he doesn’t remember her or their life together due to Dr. Rolf’s serum, which brought him back from the dead without any of his memories.

Eve is now using Jack’s amnesia to her advantage and is pulling the strings when it comes to his life, and his run for mayor of Salem.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) crashes Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and Haley Chen’s (Thia Megia) fake wedding.

Tripp offered to marry Haley in hopes of keeping her in the United States after it was revealed that she would be deported due to her illegal immigration status.

Haley and Tripp are trying hard to convince an agent from ICE that they are in love and that their marriage is real. However, Claire is plotting to ruin the wedding and have Haley deported back to China due to her love for Tripp.

Fans know that Claire is a loose cannon, and often acts on impulse. However, she may have bigger problems to worry about as police now have the lighter she used to set the cabin on fire in an attempt to kill Ciara, and get her out of the way so that she could have Tripp all to herself.

Fans can watch the drama play out when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.