‘General Hospital’ Star Michelle Stafford Thanks Fans As Viewers React To News Cynthia Watros Recast As Nina

General Hospital fans have been working through some intense feelings since initial reports emerged detailing that Michelle Stafford was leaving the role of Nina and heading back to The Young and the Restless to again play Phyllis. At first, viewers weren’t sure what GH would do with the role of Nina. Now, it’s been revealed that they are recasting. Stafford is finally addressing all of this, to a degree, via her Twitter page.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, Lost and Guiding Light veteran Cynthia Watros will take over as Nina this summer. Stafford is still filming on the General Hospital set for now and reports have indicated that she will finish up her contract and depart in a few weeks.

Until now, Stafford hasn’t directly commented on any of this. However, both displaced Young and Restless star Gina Tognini, as well as Watros, have shared some of their thoughts via social media. Now, Michelle has seemingly referenced her departure in a recent post on Twitter.

Stafford doesn’t specifically mention that she is leaving General Hospital, but the inference is there. The tweet came after many connected with GH had shared the announcement of Watros coming on-board as Nina, and it may be that Michelle is trying not to ruffle any feathers with the fact that she’s taking over the role that Gina has been playing for several years.

The gorgeous, beautiful comments I am getting from you #GH ‘ers. Thank you for your love and beauty! What a wonderful thing…Happiness and positivity. Thank you beauties❤️ It means so much to me. Thank you — Michelle Stafford (@TheRealStafford) April 13, 2019

Numerous General Hospital fans replied to Stafford’s tweet noting that they will miss her. In addition, many Young and Restless fans have been voicing their excitement that she’ll be back as Phyllis. It has been made clear that more than a handful of Y&R viewers feel that Stafford really is “their” Phyllis.

How are General Hospital fans feeling about Watros being brought in to take over as Nina? Executive producer Frank Valentini tweeted about the announcement of Watros’ casting being bittersweet, wishing Michelle all the best as he welcomed Cynthia as she steps in to continue Nina’s legacy.

Quite a few General Hospital fans quickly pushed back on the idea that Nina is a legacy character of any sort. On top of that, unfortunately, many seem in agreement in thinking that Nina should have simply been written out. People mention that the cast already seems quite bloated and that they feel this is an unnecessary recast.

'General Hospital' Casting News: Recast For Michelle Stafford's Nina Emerges, Cynthia Watros To Take Over Role. #GeneralHospital #Series https://t.co/SwyKulfs3w — INQUISITR Entertainment (@IQShowbiz) April 11, 2019

Some fans speculate that the main reason for recasting the role of Nina is because the writers are determined to make Willow end up being Nina’s true biological daughter. While General Hospital spoilers haven’t confirmed that’s where the storyline is headed, it’s looking quite obvious.

As one person tweeted, however, “Willow could be a Webber, Quartermaine, Scorpio, or Baldwin even a Cassadine.”

Another tweeted a welcome to Watros but noted that she could have come on as “a new character or Elizabeth’s sister or someone else. Not Nina.” That Twitter user noted that a Nina recast seems unnecessary, as does a recast for the character of Valerie, which is on the horizon as well.

Will General Hospital fans come to embrace Cynthia Watros in the role of Nina and whatever storyline develops for the character this summer? The switch from Michelle Stafford to Watros will seemingly air in early July and it sounds as if the writers may have their work cut out for them with this recast.