WWE Spoilers: The 2019 Superstar Shake-Up Begins And WWE Teases Some Big Moves

After Monday and Tuesday, the WWE main roster will look quite different.

WrestleMania 35 is over and WWE has started their “new year” or season which means that things need to be changed up a bit. On Monday Night Raw, WWE will begin this year’s Superstar Shake-Up which will run over two nights and conclude on SmackDown Live. No-one is safe from changing brands and there could even be champions wrestling on different nights before all is said and done.

The official website of WWE released its weekly preview for Monday Night Raw, and there are some other storylines going on as well. While some of the angles are important, the focus is going to primarily be on the Superstar Shake-Up and all that ramifications of it.

So many things are possible when the Superstar Shake-Up takes place as red brand stars can go to Tuesday while blue brand stars can switch to Mondays. Along with the WWE main roster seeing people moved around, it’s also possible that there could be some NXT call-ups as well.

WWE gets shaken up

While it’s possible that tag teams and stables can be split up, there is also the possibility that champions can end up all in one place. Of course, it’s very unlikely that will ever happen, but it’s not totally out of the realm of possibility.

WWE did tease give big moves they want to see in 2019 Superstar Shake-Up, and they are quite interesting.

Braun Strowman to SmackDown

Xavier Woods to Raw

Sasha Banks to SmackDown

Undisputed Era to Raw

Roman Reigns to SmackDown

The #SuperstarShakeup is on the horizon. And we have some thoughts. https://t.co/wGJnRx8XyE — WWE (@WWE) April 14, 2019

Lacey Evans steps up to “Becky Two Belts

Ever since Becky Lynch won both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Titles at WrestleMania 35, Lacey Evans has had her eyes trained on the new champion. The Southern Belle has trained her Women’s Right to Lynch’s face on a couple of occasions now, but the champ is ready for any and all challengers.

The Universal Freakin’ Champion awaits his next challenge

Seth Rollins won the WWE Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar and tried to have a match against new WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, but The Bar halted that. Rollins is ready for anyone to step up and try to face him, but first, “The Architect” needs to know which brand he will be on.

Bobby Lashley strikes back

Bobby Lashley lost the WWE Intercontinental Title to Finn Balor at Mania, and he obviously wasn’t happy about it. Last week on Raw, he destroyed Dean Ambrose who was on his way out of the company, and this week, he plans to do the same to anyone else in his path.

The Big Dog protects his yard

Roman Reigns is just happy to be healthy and back in a WWE ring, and he’s having a good time protecting his yard. After taking care of Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35, Reigns awaits the Superstar Shake-Up to see if he will go after Kofi’s WWE Title or the WWE Universal Title which is in the hands of his former brother of The Shield.