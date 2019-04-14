‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of April 15: Nikki Investigates Victor

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 15 through 19 brings a week filled drama for the Rosales family as things close in on Mia. Plus, Victoria and Nikki try to figure out what Victor is doing while Cane prepares for Lily’s return from prison. The new restaurant Society also opens.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) prepare to do battle, according to She Knows Soaps. Dina (Marla Adams) thinks that Jack is ruining his father’s legacy by arguing with Ashley and focusing on beating her instead of business success.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) search for Victor (Eric Braeden) after Victoria tells her mom that Victor lied about where he is. At first, Nikki is angry about Victor’s lies, but when Victoria realizes that Victor is paying for a therapist, they wonder what he has himself involved in since he’d never see one himself.

Ana (Loren Lott) must face her fear when Devon (Bryton James) asks her to perform at his restaurant opening. Elena (Brytni Sarpy) helps convince Ana it’s a good idea. Later in the week, Devon plans for a comeback with Ana’s father, Jett (Gilbert Glenn Brown).

Arturo (Jason Canela) wants to make a deal with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), but that could be difficult given all the bad blood between them. Later, Rey confides everything about Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) attacking Lola (Sasha Calle) to Sharon (Sharon Case). According to The Inquisitr, Rey swears Sharon to secrecy, but if Mia manages to find out, then Sharon could find herself in extreme danger. Later, Mia requires an alibi, and Rey tells Paul (Doug Davidson) she was with Arturo the night of Lola’s attack.

It’s #NationalSiblingsDay, and we’re celebrating with some of our favorites in GC! #YR pic.twitter.com/M2bXr9cxOu — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 10, 2019

Worried about Victor, Nikki confides in Paul. She’s not sure what he’s up to, but Paul is an old friend, and Nikki feels she needs some help in case Victor is somehow in trouble. In her search for the truth about her husband, Nikki gets an unexpected ally.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) makes a plan for Lily’s (Christel Khalil) return from prison. He sets their home up like a spa, but things don’t go quite as he’d planned when she arrives home and is less than impressed. Despite Cane’s best efforts, Lily begins a new chapter, and it may not include Cane at all.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) gets a disturbing message, and it could be the start of some new drama for her.

Billy (Jason Thompson) pops the question despite Victoria’s insistence that they take things slow. Before his proposal, Victoria remembers all the reasons they fell in love in the first place, so she may be charmed into saying yes even though it seems rushed.

Then, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) squares off with Billy. She’s indeed hit rock bottom, and this time she is determined to take it out on her ex.

Finally, Abby (Melissa Ordway) does damage control.