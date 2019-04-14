Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Grills Bill

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, April 15, reveal that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) may now know Flo’s (Katrina Bowden) father’s identity, but that doesn’t mean that she has had all of her questions answered. The fiery jewelry designer will stop by Spencer Publications to give Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) a piece of her mind.

Quinn has been pushing for a reunion between Flo and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). After all, she has been dreaming of their wedding for years since she has always believed that the former craps dealer is the only woman who’s good enough for her son. Wyatt and Flo had been high school sweethearts and both their mothers had encouraged their relationship. Quinn even believed that if she and Wyatt had not moved, he and Flo would have tied the knot.

Imagine their surprise when Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) stunned them with the news that Wyatt and Flo could be brother and sister. Both Shauna and Quinn never talked about their children’s fathers. They were single mothers who supported each other while they raised their kids. When Shauna found out that Wyatt’s dad was Bill Spencer, she freaked out. She realized that their children could have been involved in an incestuous relationship. Luckily, the DNA test proved otherwise and Storm Logan was named as Flo’s father.

However, just because Bill was not Flo’s father, it does not let him off the hook. B&B viewers know that Wyatt and Flo are about the same age since they went to high school together. This also means that they were conceived at about the same time.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per She Knows Soaps, indicate that Quinn has some questions for her former lover. She may want to know if Bill and Shauna slept together while he was still seeing Quinn. In fact, did the Stallion sleep around a lot while they were still together? Of course, Bill may dance around the subject and not answer her. However, he should remember that Quinn has a reputation for not being the most reasonable person at times.

It also seems as if Bill may learn a thing or two about Flo while Quinn chews him out. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will learn that Flo is Phoebe’s (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) birth mother. Now that Bill is in on the secret, he may be the one to blow Flo’s cover. After all, he has never-ending resources and a stake in the Logan family.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.