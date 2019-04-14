‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pros Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Are Married

Dancing With the Stars Pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are officially married. The pair tied the knot in L.A. on Saturday in front of a star-studded crowd.

According to Us Weekly Magazine, Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson said their I do’s at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

Val and Jenna’s wedding was attended by many people who are special to them, including former Dancing With the Stars contestants Adam Rippon, Laurie Hernandez, Normani, Ginger Zee, Nikki Bella, and of course Bella’s boyfriend, DWTS pro, Artem Chigvintsev.

Other pros who were there include Val’s brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, Emma Slater and her husband, Sasha Farber, and Witney Carson.

Meanwhile, Lindsay Arnold and Gaby Diaz served as bridesmaids, as they wore long, baby pink gowns. Rippon also held the title of “bridesman,” and sported a tan suit for the occasion.

Val wore a black tuxedo with a bow tie, and Jenna donned a sleek wedding gown with sheer sleeves. Johnson wore her blond hair in an elegant updo with a large headpiece to add flare to her look, as she carried a full bouquet of white flowers down the aisle for her big day.

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson got engaged in 2018, and on Saturday, they made it official in front of 200 of their closest friends and family members as they stood under a chuppah decorated with roses, peonies, and other white flowers.

“I want a classic, pure white look, with some greenery,” Johnson previously stated of her vision for the wedding.

As for the proposal, Val says he’s known how he would propose to the woman that would be his wife for over a decade, as he claims the idea came to him when it visited Venice for the very first time when he was only a teenager.

“When I was 17, I visited Venice for the first time and thought it was the most romantic place in the world. I promised myself then that the next time I would come back to Venice was to propose to the woman I’d want to spend the rest of my life with. Fifteen years later I kept my word. It was perfect,” Val told People Magazine.

Chmerkovisky went on to reveal that Johnson has completely changed his life, and that he is simply a better person in her company.

Fans can see more of Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson when Dancing With the Stars returns this fall.