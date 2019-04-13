Jenelle Evans Hospitalized After Hinting About Getting Her Tubes Tied

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has been hospitalized for an unknown medical procedure. The reality star’s husband, David Eason, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of his wife in a wheelchair after the procedure, and some fans believe that Evans had a tubal ligation, or got her “tubes tied” as many call it.

According to In Touch Weekly, David Eason posted the photo of Jenelle Evans sitting in a wheelchair while outside of a hospital or medical clinic. She wears no makeup and appears as if she’s not feeling her best.

However, she has a huge smile on her face as she holds a large present that David picked out for her: a brand new surfboard.

“Got my babe a get well soon gift to encourage her to get back on her feet! You should be all better in no time!” David wrote in the caption of the photograph.

Meanwhile, Jenelle hinted about getting a tubal ligation on her Facebook page, posting a status that read, “And just like that her tubes were tied and she didn’t want anymore babies…” adding the okay emoji at the end.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle Evans already has three children, son Jace, whom she shares with former boyfriend Andrew Lewis, son Kaiser, whose father is Jenelle’s former fiance, Nathan Griffith, and daughter Ensley, whose father is David Eason.

While Kaiser and Ensley have relationships with their fathers, Jace does not. The little boy’s father has been out of the picture since she was an infant.

However, during the current season of Teen Mom 2, Andrew expressed interest in reconnecting with his son, and Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, flew all the way to New York to meet with him.

Shockingly, Andrew wasn’t in New York. He was in Florida, where he said he rushed to his father’s bedside because he was dying from cancer.

“I do feel bad because that’s Jace’s dad, but I know how he is, and I don’t want him to disappoint my son. I don’t want [him] to pop back in and then pop back out. That’s happened to me as a child when my dad did that to me. And I’m not having that happen to Jace,” Jenelle Evans previously about the situation with Jace and Andrew.

