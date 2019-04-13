Selena Gomez Makes Surprise Appearance At Coachella Alongside Cardi B And Ozuna

Selena Gomez made an unexpected appearance at Coachella on Saturday when she popped up onstage alongside Cardi B and Ozuna to perform their hit song “Taki Taki.” Selena wore a white suit jacket and pants over a matching frilly top.

As Elle reports, she last attended the music festival in 2017 to support her friend Taylor Swift. However, this was her first time performing at Coachella. It’s also her first time on stage since her hospitalization for anxiety, People Magazine notes.

Selena had previously been hospitalized because of a low white blood cell count, which appears to have been a consequence of the kidney transplant she received in 2017. During her second hospitalization, she reportedly had a panic attack, which prompted her to check herself into a mental health treatment center. According to The Blast, it’s the same facility where she received treatment for depression last year.

The “Kill Em With Kindness” singer has been open about her struggles with lupus, the condition that led to her need for a new kidney. Lupus is a disease which causes the immune system to attack the body’s healthy tissue.

Selena received her new kidney from her friend, actress Francia Raísa. In an interview with W Magazine, she confessed that both their recoveries from the transplant surgery were difficult. Selena developed a dangerous complication that meant another operation for her.

“I didn’t want to eat, I didn’t want to drink anything. Selena did have a complication, too,” Francia said. “A few hours after our surgery, I woke up and had a text from her that said, ‘I’m really scared.’ My kidney was very active, and when she turned, she broke an artery.”

Doctors eventually had to harvest a vein from Selena’s leg to construct a new artery for the kidney.

Selena told her fans about the transplant via an Instagram post, in which she thanked her friend for giving her “the ultimate gift and sacrifice.” In a subsequent interview with The Today Show, as shared by Global News, she revealed that Francia has offered the kidney to her, a generous move that she says saved her life.

According to The Blast, after their performance on stage at Coachella, Cardi B shared a cute photo of herself, Selena, and DJ Snake on her Instagram stories and captioned it, “Coachella and I love them.”

Ozuna also posted a photo of Selena and himself with a tribute to her in his caption.

“A beautiful woman with a lot of energy. I bet on you and I’m here for you. God bless you my love!!” he wrote.