Florida Teen Arrested After Trying To ‘RKO’ His High School Principal

While WWE has made efforts to inform its viewers of the dangers of imitating wrestling moves, it seems that some fans haven’t exactly heeded the organization’s warnings. As noted by The Times-Picayune, in the past, multiple children have died after suffering injuries resulting from attempts to recreate and imitate wrestling moves.

It seems like one wrestling aficionado failed to pay attention to the WWE’s warnings. As reported by CBS Denver, a high schooler was arrested earlier this week after attempting to perform a finishing move on his high school principal.

18-year-old Gianny Sosa appeared in court on Thursday, April 12, after attempting to perform Randy Orton’s signature “RKO” move on the Miami South Ridge Senior High School’s principal. Gianny’s unwilling victim told law enforcement that he was accosted by Sosa in one of the school’s hallways. For the uninitiated, RKO — named after Orton’s initials, Randal Keith Orton — is a jumping variant of the cutter, where a wrestler grabs his or her opponent’s neck, leaps into the air, and drives their head into the mat.

While Sosa’s siblings tried to explain that their brother was simply horsing around, law enforcement was called in, and the 18-year-old was arrested. He faces charges of battery on a school employee, as well as interfering with an educational institution.

Gianny’s brother, Mike Sosa, argued that Gianny did not mean to cause any trouble.

“It feels like he’s being charged with something he does not deserve. My brother is a nice guy and all he wanted was play around and make people feel happy about themselves,” Mike explained.

“My brother is not the type of guy who goes out like this and is not a thug on the streets”

Similarly, Gianny’s sister, Camila Sosa, said that Gianny had no ill intent.

“This could not have been violent move. I mean he weighs 135 pounds and there is no way he could have done this sort of move you see on WWE,” Camila argued.

Mike Sosa also explained that the principal fought back against his brother, recounting that Gianny was put in a headlock and punched.

The Office of Communications for Miami-Dade Schools issued a statement, addressing the wrestling-inspired incident.

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools works diligently to cultivate a safe learning and working environment for students and staff.”

The judge overseeing Gianny’s case did find the charges to be valid. That being said, Gianny was granted pre-trial services. As a result, the high schooler will not have to post a bond in order to be released from custody.