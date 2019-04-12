‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Title Casts Doubt On Rey’s Origins, Again

With the release of the teaser for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, audiences will be ready to witness the end of the Star Wars movies that feature Skywalkers as the main heroes. While the teaser, released on the Star Wars Twitter feed, featured many sequences for fans to love and ponder over for months to come prior to the film’s release, the title of the movie causes some confusion.

The titles of Star Wars movies have been a long-held tradition that began with the second Star Wars film, titled The Empire Strikes Back. Since then, the secondary title of a Star Wars movie signified its theme or message, months before the film was seen by audiences. In the decades since the original and prequel trilogies, fans have become accustomed to deeply analyzing a Star Wars movie, its posters, and trailers for any sign of hints regarding the movie’s story.

So when the title of Star Wars Episode 9 was finally revealed on Friday at the annual Star Wars Celebration event, as The Inquisitr covered, audiences were left very confused. The reason for the confusion is due to the Skywalker name being invoked, given that there are none remaining in the Star Wars universe, that audiences are aware of.

Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images

Spoilers for most of the Star Wars franchise will follow, especially for Stars Wars: The Last Jedi.

At the end of the last Star Wars movie, The Last Jedi, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), the hero of the original trilogy, seemingly passed away. With his passing, only Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) remains as the daughter of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). However, with the passing of actress Carrie Fisher, most of the footage of Leia in The Rise Of Skywalker has been previously shot, leading audiences to believe that the character will also be killed off accordingly.

So given that no other Skywalkers exist in Star Wars, audiences are left wondering whom the title of the movie refers to, as noted by Forbes. It brings back much older held theories about the new hero of the sequel trilogy Rey (Daisy Ridley), and her own origins, possibly being a Skywalker herself.

Many theories, as outlined by Business Insider, posit that Rey could be related to a Skywalker in some shape or form. Her origins, connection to the Force, and Luke Skywalker himself were much debated in her debut film, The Force Awakens. However, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) seemingly refuted any connection of Rey’s parentage to any known Star Wars character in The Last Jedi. Ren confirmed that Rey’s parents were ‘nobodies’, that sold her for drinking money, as per i09. While this fact makes Rey even more endearing in the story, the title for the upcoming movie, that sees Rey, seemingly, as a fully formed Jedi, causes a lot of confusion.

Every generation has a legend. Watch the brand-new teaser for Star Wars: #EpisodeIX. pic.twitter.com/fWMS13ekdZ — Star Wars (@starwars) April 12, 2019

There are no other characters currently in the Star Wars universe that could carry the Skywalker name unless a new character was introduced for Episode 9 itself. However, that seems unlikely and would be anticlimactic. Audiences and fans can only theorize until the film releases and Rey’s lineage, as well the title’s context is revealed.

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker releases on December 20.