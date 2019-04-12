Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Pens The Sweetest Message To Her Fans

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is well known for flaunting her gorgeous body on social media, and for her insane moves as she continues to live by her motto “never not dancing.” Kostek is currently touring colleges, speaking to young women about body positivity and spreading a message of kindness amongst her adoring fan base, and after last nights event at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst reached full capacity, Kostek was so full of gratitude she took to Instagram to thank those who showed up and received her touching message.

While captioning a set of photos — one of herself speaking to the crowd, and the other of her taking a selfie with a fan — Kostek thanked her supporters for showing up and listening to her speak. She said without the crowds showing up and taking in her words, the messages she aims to spread wouldn’t be successful.

“YOU inspire me to keep working hard to live out this dream of instilling hope and self acceptance and self love to not only help you but for you to then help the others around you who need it. If my story can resonate with at least one person in the rooms I show up in, then you my dear make it all worthwhile,” Kostek added.

She further shared that she’s counting on her fans, as well as those who have attended her events, to use the tools she shared with them and apply them to their everyday lives so that kindness and love can be spread.

Kostek, who said she was channeling her inner “Elle,” as in Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, rocked an all pink suit for the occasion, and her honey-colored hair tied back in a bouncy ponytail. As she shared on Instagram, she graced the audience by walking on stage and doing her infamous “booty drop” for the crowd and said that she couldn’t go out and preach about accepting one’s self if she wasn’t authentic to her own character, which is someone who is always dancing.

And as much as Kostek loved meeting her fans, they were in adoration of seeing her in person even more. Many in attendance flocked to the comments section of her posts to express their gratitude for meeting with them, spreading the positive message she shared, and for being herself which they found refreshing and inspiring.

“You were absolute INCREDIBLE and it was such an honor to meet you…. you inspire so many people with your wonderful self and message,” one fan shared.