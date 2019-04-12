Kris Jenner Says Her Daughters Charge In The ‘Six Figures’ For Social Media Posts

It’s no secret that the Kardashian sisters are hitting it big when it comes to advertising products on social media but many fans didn’t quite realize just how much the girls are making.

Momager Kris Jenner is in charge of all of her daughters’ deals and she makes sure that the girls are getting top dollar for each and every ad. The matriarch recently sat down with CBS Sunday Morning and chatted about the Kardashian family empire. On Instagram alone, each of the Kardashian and Jenner girls have millions of followers.

Kim Kardashian boasts the most with 134 million followers, and Kylie Jenner comes in second with 131 million. Next is Kendall Jenner who has amassed over 107 million followers followed by Khloe Kardashian with 91 million followers, and last but not least — Kourtney Kardashian with 71 million. Kris says that all of her girls get plenty of offers to promote products on social media but it comes at a price.

“My daughters are constantly getting offers to post something for a company, or a brand, on social media,” Jenner dished. “They have a fee for a post, or a fee for a story, a fee for Facebook … they have a fee schedule.”

“I mean, it’s definitely six figures,” the momager revealed before saying that each fee varies.

According to the mother of six, different products will warrant different prices. She gave the specific example of a pharmaceutical product or a product that will be put in your body and said for those products — the prices definitely go up. And during the preview clip for the interview, Jenner was also asked if she still speaks to ex husband Caitlyn Jenner and it turns out she does not.

“I don’t, no, I don’t. The kids do. Yeah, the kids are good.”

And while all of the Karjenner siblings are incredibly successful, Kylie Jenner is the one who has had fans buzzing in recent months, mostly in thanks to Forbes naming her the world’s youngest self-made billionaire ever. As The Inquisitr shared, Jenner de-throned Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg by becoming a billionaire at the age of 21-years-old while Mark was 23-years-old when he hit the billion dollar mark.

Most of Kylie’s net worth is from her Kylie Cosmetics empire but the reality star does also make a lot of cash on endorsements, from the show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as well as a few sponsorships that she has with clothing companies.

One thing is for sure — it definitely pays big to be a Kardashian.