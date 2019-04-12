Kim Kardashian Wishes ‘Sweet Baby True’ Thompson A Happy 1st Birthday In Adorable Instagram Post

Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, finally turned one year old on Friday! In celebration of the milestone, Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to wish her niece a happy birthday. The soon-to-be mother of four shared a series of precious photos featuring True and penned a sweet message.

The first photo in the black-and-white collection on Kim’s Instagram feed shows her husband, rapper Kanye West, holding True in his arms with a giant smile on his face. True looks chic as always in a denim and fur jacket as she stares off-camera. In the second photo, Kim holds True up in the air and gives her a big smooch on the cheek.

Finally, the last two photos feature True and Kim and Kanye’s own 1-year-old daughter, Chicago. The little girls sit together in a play pen as they hold up toy eggs and stare off-camera.

“My baby True. Happy 1st Birthday!!! You are so special. I couldn’t have dreamed of a better best friend for you than your cousin Chi,” Kim captioned the sweet series. “Seeing how close you are is exactly how mom & I are and so we know how much fun you guys are going to have!”

She added she will “always be here” for True, and signed off with “Auntie Kiki.”

Kim’s post garnered over 540,000 likes and counting, as well as over 2,000 comments. Many fans wished baby True a happy birthday as well, while others commented on how cute she is.

“Melting away,” one person wrote with heart eye emojis.

“What a cutie! Happy B-day!” another said.

Kim was not the first of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to wish True a happy birthday, according to People. On Friday afternoon, Khloe’s mother Kris Jenner took to Instagram to share a series of photos starring True’s best outfits, including an adorable fluffy pink pig costume. In the caption, Kris wrote that True is a “blessing” to the family.

Khloe’s best friend Malika Haqq shared her own birthday wishes on Instagram with photos of the little girl in the hospital. She wrote in the caption that True has “changed” their lives for the better.

Meanwhile, Khloe shared a touching tribute to her daughter on her Instagram Stories. The Good American founder shared several photos of True, including one taken at the hospital just after Khloe gave birth, to document the baby’s growth in the past year.

“Where does the time go?” Khloe wrote, according to E! News.

Happy birthday, True!