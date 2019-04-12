Scott Disick Gushes Over Kourtney Kardashian In Hilarious 40th Birthday Video Message

Kourtney Kardashian is turning 40! In honor of the reality star’s milestone birthday coming up on April 18, her ex Scott Disick recorded a very special video message featuring two of their children, Mason and Penelope. Disick wished Kourtney love and happiness on her big day, while Mason and Penelope commented on how young their mother looks. The video will air on Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday, April 14, along with messages from Kourtney’s sisters Kim and Khloe.

Disick’s video message showed the father sitting on a white couch with Mason, 9, in his arms, according to Us Weekly.

“Happy birthday, mom, happy 40th,” Disick said. “We wish you another happy 40 to come.”

The video then cut to another clip where the 35-year-old television personality told Kourtney to “keep up the good work.” Meanwhile, Penelope, 6, mentioned in the background that Kourtney “looks like a kid.”

“You look like a one-year-old,” the little girl added very seriously.

Disick continued on to say that they love Kourtney and appreciate everything she does as a “wonderful mom.”

“Everything is awesome about you, mom. We love you very much. Happy 40th,” he concluded.

In addition to Mason and Penelope, Disick and Kourtney also shared a 4-year-old son, Reign.

The two reality stars met at a house party in 2006 and began dating. They remained in an off-and-on relationship until July 2015, when they decided to call it quits for good. Although it took some time to re-build their friendship, Kourtney and Disick are now reportedly in a good place as co-parents to their children.

Many fans are still rooting for the ex-couple, remembering that they did vow to try dating again in their 40’s. But, as Kourtney approaches her big day, Disick is happily dating 20-year-old model Sofia Richie. As the Inquisitr previously reported, a source close to Disick and Kourtney revealed recently that the chances of their reconciliation are slim.

“[Kourtney] sees how happy Scott is with Sofia and knows it’s not realistic at this point in their lives,” the source said.

Another source added that they will “never be in a relationship again,” but they are still in a great place together, along with Richie.

Kourtney, Disick, and Richie just recently enjoyed a spring break vacation in snowy Finland with the kids. A source told People that everyone had a “great time” on the blended family vacation.

See Disick’s birthday message for Kourtney, and find out what Khloe and Kim have to say, on Sunday evening’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E!.