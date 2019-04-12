Robert De Niro Says ‘SNL’ Portrayal Of Robert Mueller Is His ‘Civic Duty’

Legendary actor Robert De Niro says his portrayal of special counsel Robert Mueller on Saturday Night Live is his “civic duty” in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. De Niro characterizes Mueller as needed on the long-running NBC late-night comedy sketch series.

In a Hollywood Reporter In Studio interview, De Niro says he feels called to play the role because the real Mueller doesn’t say much and he is an important part of the Donald Trump presidency.

“I consider it my civic duty to do that part — just to be there because [Mueller] doesn’t say much, but he doesn’t have to. It’s that simple. I might even be happier the day that Mueller puts him in handcuffs, takes him [Trump] in an orange jumpsuit and puts him away for a long time,” he stated of his feelings toward President Trump.

De Niro is unsure as to whether he will be needed on the series now that the investigation Mueller performed is over.

“If Mueller testifies in front of Congress, then maybe there will be some skits that we’ll see,” mused the legendary actor.

He also explained that as a vocal opponent of the current administration, he feels that the Democratic party is looking for justice into what he alleges are the misdeeds of the Trump presidency.

In response to De Niro’s characterization of Mueller on SNL, the president called the actor “a very low IQ individual” on Twitter.

Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received too many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.” I guess he doesn’t… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

The actor is readying himself for the annual Tribeca Film Festival, now in its 18th year of showcasing some of the leading new independent films in the movie industry.

The festival will reportedly begin with the world premiere of HBO’s documentary The Apollo, which will discuss the history of the iconic music building located in Harlem, New York.

The film gala will close with the long-awaited debut of the film Yesterday, starring Himesh Patel as a young struggling singer and songwriter who has an accident and upon waking, finds that the legendary band The Beatles never existed.

In character, Patel then sings the band’s songs on his own and achieves legendary status as a singer and songwriter, working with the likes of Ed Sheeran, who makes a cameo in the film.

The 2019 Tribeca Film Festival will kick off on April 24.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday evenings beginning at 11:30 p.m. on NBC. The upcoming roster of scheduled hosts and guests for the shows season-ending episodes are as follows: Emma Stone as host with musical guest BTS on April 13, and May 4 where the host will be SNL alumnus Adam Sandler with special musical guest Shawn Mendes.