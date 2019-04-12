‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Phyllis Loses

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, April 12, brings a shocking conclusion to Phyllis’s blackmail plan. Plus, Lola will confess her plans to Rey, while Summer will shock Kyle with her reaction to the news he told her about Lola.

Lola (Sasha Calle) couldn’t get Kyle (Michael Mealor) off her mind, and she burned her food at Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso). When her brother came in, Lola told Rey that she nearly became a homewrecker with Kyle, but he stopped before she did. At first, Rey felt that Summer and Kyle had made their choices and Lola should respect them, but then, he changed his mind after considering how Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) and Arturo (Jason Canela) sneaking around hurt him. He told Lola to go for it and not waste time. Then, they discussed Mia’s pregnancy.

Instead of telling Summer (Hunter King) the truth, Kyle broke out the champagne to celebrate Summer’s new job at Jabot. They went to their bedroom to celebrate, and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) stopped by. She showed Jack (Peter Bergman) the pictures of Kyle cheating on Summer with Lola, and told him the price to avoid a scandal is Fenmore becoming free and clear of Jabot. When Phyllis left, Jack texted Kyle, and he came downstairs to talk. Kyle confessed to Jack that he and Lola are in love, but Summer is fragile. Jack told Kyle to hurry up and make a decision. Then, Kyle advised his father to tell Phyllis they have no deal.

Back upstairs, Summer guessed that Kyle slept with Lola, but he admitted that things didn’t go that far. Summer stunned Kyle by telling him she forgave him, and that they could work through his brief moment with Lola. They fell asleep spooning while Kyle tried to figure out what to do next.

Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) had a flirty date at the Club. They danced and enjoyed each other, and Lauren updated Michael on her phone call with Phyllis, but he worried about it. Later, Phyllis stopped by and reassured the couple that she knew exactly what she was doing. However, Jack showed up, and he told Phyllis that he wouldn’t make a deal and that Kyle planned to tell Summer the truth. Jack laughed that Phyllis gambled and lost, and when he left, she smashed a mirror in rage.

Downstairs, Jack talked to Lauren while Michael took a client phone call. Jack promised Lauren that they didn’t need Phyllis and together, they could take Fenmore’s to new heights alongside Jabot. They hugged. According to The Inquisitr, Jack may not be able to deliver on that promise, though, as things with Ashley (Eileen Davidson) spiral.