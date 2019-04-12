Hoda Kotb Reflects On Jenna Bush Hager’s First Week As ‘Today’ Co-Host: ‘She’s A Blast’

Jenna Bush Hager’s first week as co-host of Today‘s fourth hour has just about come to an end. So far, it would seem that the author and her new partner-in-crime, Hoda Kotb, are getting along excellently. On Thursday evening, Kotb opened up about working with Bush Hager at The Hollywood Reporter‘s 9th Annual Most Powerful People In Media gala event, explaining that the television personality has a great “vibe.”

“She’s a blast!” Kotb told Entertainment Tonight at The Pool in New York City. “She’s a real hard worker, which has revealed itself in such a big way. She’s a kind person, and she’s putting her heart on the table.”

The 54-year-old broadcast journalist continued on to say that she admires Bush Hager’s honesty.

“I dig it, man,” she added. “I dig her vibe, I dig that she’s honest and open. When she messes up, she messed up and she doesn’t care. When she’s on fire, she’s on fire and she’s happy, so I’m cheering her on!”

Bush Hager took over for longtime host Kathie Lee Gifford on Monday, who retired from the talk show after 11 years last week. Gifford announced in December that she would be leaving Today to focus on other exciting projects. She had initially intended to stay with the talk show for only a year but fell in love with her new best friend, Kotb.

Although Kotb and Gifford formed an unbreakable bond over the years, Kotb is sure that Bush Hager can succeed at filling the co-hosting role in her own way.

“[Kathie Lee] left a gaping hole and no one can fill it, but Jenna can do her own dance,” she admitted.

Bush Hager’s first day on the job was met with overwhelming support from her family and friends. At the beginning of Monday’s show, Kotb surprised the mother-of-two with adorable video messages from her parents, her twin sister, and her daughters, Us Weekly reported.

Bush Hager’s father, former president George W. Bush, said that he is very “proud” of his daughter and he knows she will do a “fabulous” job.

The series of touching videos brought Bush Hager to tears.

The Sisters First author even has Gifford’s support on her latest journey. Kotb revealed on Thursday evening that Gifford watched Bush Hager’s first show and “liked it.” In addition, the television personality reportedly gave Bush Hager a very special gift before she exited the talk show.

“[Kathie Lee] left me a bracelet that says, ‘Your joy is non-negotiable,'” Bush Hager explained earlier this week, according to People.