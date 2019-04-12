‘The Walking Dead’: Danai Gurira Is Quizzed About Michonne’s Exit

Michonne will only appear in a handful of Season 10 episodes.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Danai Gurari is planning to exit AMC’s The Walking Dead. Her character, Michonne, is expected to appear in a handful of Season 10 episodes before the departure.

In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Danai was quizzed about her departure from The Walking Dead. When asked, though, she admitted that Michonne’s departure was shrouded in mystery and something that she couldn’t openly discuss.

“I can say as much about that as I can about Endgame,” Gurira explained to Kimmel.

“I have a pretty simple life, I can just tell nobody anything. Keeps life very simple.”

Gurira has an ongoing role in the Marvel movies as the character called Okoye. She will be starring in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame. It is believed this new role is a part of the reason she chose to step away from The Walking Dead.

“There was a lot of overlapping that happened, from Walking Dead, into Black Panther, then Black Panther into Infinity [War], then back into Walking Dead, then into Endgame,” Danai explains. “There was a lot of flow between Michonne and Okoye.”

Gene Page / AMC

In fact, on some days, Danai found she would work all day as one character and then have to get up early the next day and play the other character.

While Michonne may only be appearing in a small amount of Season 10 episodes for The Walking Dead, showrunner Angela Kang promises she will still get a “meaty” storyline before her departure, according to Deadline. As a result of this, at least one episode in Season 10 will be centered on Michonne.

Loading...

And, if you think being a friend of Danai’s might help you regarding finding out more information about Michonne’s departure from The Walking Dead, you had better guess again. When asked if she told anyone about what happens to Michonne, she said that she didn’t tell anyone other than those whom she worked with and already knew anyway.

“Outside of the people who I work with? No. Heavens no. No, no, no. What’s great is that they largely don’t want to know.”

Comic Book has suggested that Danai’s character could transition to the Walking Dead movies currently in development. If this is the case, it could mean a heartfelt reunion between Michonne and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who Michonne currently thinks is dead. As per usual, though, fans will have to tune into further episodes of The Walking Dead to find out more about Michonne’s departure.

Currently, no premiere date has been announced for Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead.