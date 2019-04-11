WWE News: Co-Head Writer Of ‘SmackDown Live’ Leaves His Position, Vince McMahon Possibly To Blame

This is the second big move made to WWE's creative team in the last week.

A lot of changes are being made to the WWE creative team, and they all appear to be happening at the same time. The Inquisitr reported that Vince McMahon reportedly fired one writer during the WWE Hall of Fame, but he insists that he quit. Now, one of the co-head writers for SmackDown Live has stepped down from his position and rumors are swirling that it has to do with the actions of Vince McMahon as well.

PW Insider reported that Brian James (BG James, Road Dogg) has resigned as the co-lead writer of SmackDown Live as of Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He had been leading the show with Stephen Guerreri (Steve G) for years, but James was the one going on the road with the blue brand.

James was just inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this past weekend along with the rest of D-Generation X.

Sources have stated that James has had an increasing amount of frustration with his position on SmackDown Live and he hit a “breaking point” this week. The frustration reportedly comes from Vince McMahon making numerous changes to the script for SmackDown after they were seemingly completed.

Just one day removed from the post-WrestleMania 35 episode of SmackDown Live, James decided to resign from his position.

WWE

On Wednesday, James took to his Twitter account where he is very active and posts on it almost daily. His tweet on Wednesday was obviously a sign of things to come and the news was officially broken to the public on Thursday.

Today I pray that I face the change, that is inevitably coming, head on and with faith and courage. The only constant is change! #HOPE #FAITH #OUDK — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) April 10, 2019

With the loss of Brian James from the writing team of SmackDown Live, it is not yet known who is going to replace him. While Road Dogg did step down from his position with the blue brand, he did not resign from the company and completely quit.

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that the change for SmackDown was a mutual decision between James and WWE. Later this year, WWE is moving SmackDown from the USA Network to Fox and it is being said that this move happened due to that impending network change.

WWE is reportedly looking to keep James’ position flexible where he can be used more like a “utility player” who can go where needed the most. There is also the possibility that James could fill the role at live events which recently opened due to the firing of longtime employee Arn Anderson.

The creative team of WWE has seen a lot of changes in the last week and it appears as if there are only going to be more. Brian James stepping out of the position of co-head writer of SmackDown Live is huge, but the good thing for the company is that he’s not leaving entirely.