Anonymous Millionaire Wants To Host Real-Life Battle Royale On Private Island

While games such as Fortnite, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 have popularized the ever-growing battle royale genre, it seems that one enthusiast is looking to take things to the next level.

As reported by GameSpot (via IGN), an anonymous millionaire is looking to host his own version of the battle royale — a 100-person, winner-takes-all competition, albeit with none of the negative consequences, such as death and serious injury. Better yet, the wealthy visionary wants the event to take place on a private island — as if things weren’t over-the-top enough in the first place.

The pitch for the real-world battle royale was first spotted on Hush Hush, an online platform which describes itself as “the world’s leading luxury shopping marketplace.” The competition’s host is looking for a designer to hammer out the details and bring the event to fruition and is promising a £45,000 (approximately $50,700 USD) contract for the six-week-long project.

As detailed by the listing on Hush Hush, the company was approached by an unnamed customer who needed help setting up the event on a private island. Registrations aren’t open as of yet, but those picked to compete will be given airsoft firearms, ammunition, and “touch-sensitive” armor, which will presumably be used to track which contestants have been shot. The battle royale is set to last for three days, with competitors duking it out for 12 hours each day. During the other 12 hours, they will set up camp, with meals and equipment provided.

The millionaire will also pay £45,000 to anyone who helps set this up.https://t.co/oGFQT1txF3 — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 10, 2019

Hush Hush founder Aaron Harpin weighed in on the proposed competition.

“Battle royale games have become incredibly popular over the last few years ago and our customer is a huge fan who wants to make the game a reality in the safest way possible,” Harpin said. “If the championship is a success this year, it’s something he wants to make an annual event moving forward.”

“However, to get there, our concierge team needs some help to make it a reality. The first thing we need is a talented gamemaker to help us make the event as realistic as possible.”

Of course, while some talented gamers will be able to make money by competing in esports tournaments, the winner of the real-world battle royale will take home a £100,000 jackpot, which is just shy of $131,000 USD. On the other hand, if you’re interested in designing the event, Hush Hush is taking applications on its website. The company is looking for those with “experience in large-scale event management and set design.”