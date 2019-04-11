WWE News: Vince McMahon Fired Someone In The Middle Of The WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Vince McMahon was unhappy enough to release this person during the actual ceremony.

Last week, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony saw some worthy superstars inducted during an emotion-filled night. As reported by The Inquisitr, the ceremonies included a fan jumping out of the crowd to attack Bret “Hitman” Hart, but that situation was quickly handled. Now, news has come out that there was even more drama going on backstage, as Vince McMahon fired a member of the creative team while the ceremony was actually taking place.

PW Insider is reporting that WWE creative team member Robert Evans was released by Vince McMahon himself during the Hall of Fame. This happened because a speech that was produced by Evans actually mentioned McMahon’s name, which has become a huge “no-no” over the years.

For many years, Vince has made it known that he does not want to be mentioned during the speeches of the ceremony and he wants no praise. This has become more of a running joke within the company, but things took a serious turn at this year’s WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.

When McMahon’s name was mentioned during a speech, which was reportedly that of Bret Hart, Vince was said to be irate. Evans took the blame for writing and producing the speech and he was reportedly fired right at the “gorilla position” behind the curtain, where Vince was sitting during the show.

As these reports have come out to document Evans’ firing, he took to his social media to try and clear things up.

While it isn’t confirmed that Evans wrote Hart’s speech, it was one that mentioned the WWE boss. Hart spoke of McMahon’s reaction to seeing the Hart Foundation wrestle and how he praised their work, but that was all that was really said.

No other speeches mentioned Vince McMahon until the final induction of the night, which was D-Generation X. During that speech, all of the members of DX repeatedly mentioned the name of the boss and kept joking about it in the ring as they said his name over and over again.

WWE

During this speech, DX constantly name-dropped Vince McMahon, which may have been poking fun at the situation that took place earlier in the evening. It has been reported, though, that Shawn Michaels still had to ask special permission for them to say his name in their speech.

Robert Evans, aka R.D. Evans, formerly wrestled in Ring of Honor and other promotions before going to work for WWE Creative. Despite the reports that claimed he was fired for the above-mentioned violation of WWE rules, he states that he quit the company and walked out. Either way, rules are rules and Vince has always warned his employees not to cross the boss.