Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill’s Thoughts Are With Flo & Shauna

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, April 12, indicate that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) has a lot on his mind. This week has been pivotal for the publishing tycoon. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) has agreed to go on a date with him, and he had papers drawn up to secure Wyatt Spencer’s (Darin Brooks) future. However, Bill had the shock of his life when Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) accused him of fathering her daughter Florence (Katrina Bowden).

Wyatt was also shocked at the possibility that he and Flo were brother and sister. However, Quinn (Rena Sofer) wanted a DNA test done to make sure of the facts. Wyatt then revealed that Flo had already submitted a sample for DNA analysis. He said that she would receive the results soon. Shortly thereafter, Wyatt received a notification that the DNA kit results were in, per The Inquisitr.

Everyone was excited and wanted to know what the report said. However, Wyatt first called Flo to tell her that the DNA test was in. Wyatt then logged into the site and began wading through the information. However, Bill couldn’t wait and pushed his son aside. In shock, he let out an “Oh my God!” when he finally saw the report.

It appears as if Bill will be surprised by the results, but all is not what it seems. The Inquisitr reports that Bill is not Flo’s father. According to the DNA test, Storm Logan fathered Flo. Bill is stunned that Flo’s father is someone that everyone knew. In fact, Katie and Storm share a special connection. Katie needed a heart transplant, and when Storm died, his heart was used during the operation.

Bill, Wyatt, Quinn and Shauna react in shock as the identity of Flo’s father is revealed today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/p5i3rCKURa — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 11, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Bill will have a lot on his mind after everyone leaves his office. According to Highlight Hollywood, he won’t be able to concentrate, and Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) will have a hard time getting his boss to focus. Bill’s thoughts will be on Flo and Shauna. He could have easily been Flo’s father, but the DNA test proved otherwise.

Bill may remember the man that he used to be when Flo was conceived. Shauna detailed how he had seduced her by talking about his wealth and how he had left her high and dry after their one night together. Now, it seems as if that same woman will form part of Will’s life. After all, Will and Flo are now cousins.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.