Tristan Thompson Is Ditching His Daughter’s First Birthday

Tristan Thompson is avoiding the Kardashian clan and it’s causing him to miss out on a seriously important event: his daughter True’s first birthday. According to Radar Online, The Cleveland Cavaliers player doesn’t want to be near Khloe Kardashian’s family and he’s avoiding them at all costs – even if it means ditching his daughter.

“Tristan does not want to set foot near Khloe’s family because he knows how much they all despise him right now,” said a family insider.

But that’s not the only reason he’s staying away. Apparently, Khloe is fine with the 28-year-old missing out on things. The source told Radar that she doesn’t even want him around.

“Khloe doesn’t even want Tristan to see True, regardless of what she says,” the insider revealed.

Of course, no one knows what goes on behind closed doors, but it seems as though Tristan isn’t very involved in his daughter’s life these days in general. Instead, he is trying to buy True’s forgiveness with presents.

“Tristan does not want to be there for the party because he does not want to get reamed all over again. He’s going to do what he always does, which is try to make up for missing out by buying True expensive gifts.”

Tristan has been taking a break from social media after the controversy hit the public eye, but he recently posted a photo of himself on Instagram in Toronto.

He didn’t say if he was currently in Canada or if the photo was an old one, but it shows him against a glass balcony with the city skyline behind him. He is wearing a black suit and white sneakers and he stares off into the distance.

The post comes on the anniversary of the first time it was revealed that Tristan had cheated on Khloe. On April 10, 2018, he was caught on camera cozying up to a woman at a New York City club. At the time, according to People, a source close to the basketball star warned that he had been cheating on Khloe regularly and that he would do it again.

“He’s a serial cheater. And there will be more women to come out of the woodwork,” the source said.

As predicted, less than a year later, he was caught cheating again when it was revealed that he had messed around with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods at a Los Angeles party. Both Jordyn and Tristan denied the tryst initially, but Jordyn has since admitted that they kissed.

True’s first birthday is on April 12.