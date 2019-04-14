‘Game Of Thrones’: Even The Creators Are Anxious About The Final Season

While fans are worrying over which characters will die, the show's creators are hoping viewers will like Season 8.

With such a long wait until the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones, fans have been anxiously awaiting the outcome. In fact, even the show’s creators are apprehensive about Season 8.

According to an interview that Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss did with Entertainment Weekly, they are worried that the final season of Game of Thrones could end up being “a complete mess.” While fans are scared that their favorite characters will die, for the series’ showrunners, one of the pressures comes from whether they have developed a season worthy of being the final one.

“On the one hand, when you’ve been working on something for 10 years, knowing you’re writing the last episodes is harder because there’s a lot more weight and pressure on those scenes,” Weiss explained to EW.

“‘Is a line right?’ seems more important than in seasons past.”

Benioff also pointed out that with each passing season of Game of Thrones, they have felt a rising pressure to get things right as far as the fans are concerned. Of course, sometimes getting things right and making the fans happy are two entirely different things.

“There is no version where everybody says, ‘I have to admit, I agree with every other person on the planet that this is the perfect way to do this,'” Weiss said.

“That’s an impossible reality that doesn’t exist. You hope you’re doing the best job you can, that this version works better than any other version, but you know somebody is not going to like it.”

As for that ending, the showrunners have had a good idea of how Game of Thrones would end from the very start. And this ending may be entirely different from the way the book series ends, according to Benioff.

“George [R. R. Martin] discovers a lot of stuff while he’s writing,” Benioff explained.

This means that with the current book in the A Song of Fire and Ice series still in development, there is the potential that the ending of the book series will change over time as Martin continues to write the series.

In addition to worrying about whether or not fans will like the final season of Game of Thrones, there is also the concern that details may be leaked ahead of airtime, potentially creating spoilers for fans. Over the years, HBO has had to tighten its security measures regarding the scripts and filming of Game of Thrones thanks to released photos of the sets and even leaked episodes appearing on the internet.

“We’re certainly happy we got through production without a leak,” Benioff told EW.

“But there have been issues that have happened in postproduction, or a week before an episode airs. So we’re entering the most dangerous time.”

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will begin on April 14.