‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lily’s Surprising Return From Prison

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lily arrives home from prison to a surprise, but it still might not be enough to save her marriage to Cane.

Lily (Christel Khalil) is coming home from prison after being released early for good behavior. Daniel Goddard, who portrays Lily’s estranged husband, Cane Ashby recently discussed the storyline with Soap Opera Digest. Because Lily doesn’t want to see Cane, Neil (Kristoff St. John) takes Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) to pick her up and bring her back to Genoa City. Because Neil’s last scene already aired, then this likely all occurs off-screen.

According to Goddard, Neil will drop Lily off at home alone and take the twins somewhere else to give their parents a bit of privacy, which leads Cane to set their household up like a relaxing spa for Lily’s homecoming. However, that’s not what Lily needs at this moment. Goddard noted, “she has different priorities now. The kids are about to leave for college, so as far as she’s concerned, what does she want to do now with herself? She feels she wants something more than what she had. It’s nothing monetary or material things she needs, she wants to improve herself and give back.”

The surprise falls flat because Lily not only doesn’t want “things” these days, but also she realizes that Cane wants far more from her than a simple celebration of her new freedom. All Lily wants to do is go to the opening of Devon (Bryton James) and Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) new restaurant named Society. Cane does point out to Lily that if she attends the big event alone, then the focus will be on her and her broken marriage instead of on the star’s of the evening — the new restaurateurs. Because of that fact, Lily agrees to go with Cane and put on a happy face just for one evening.

According to Goddard, “what he hopes he can do is salvage what he could lose forever.”

For Cane, the night at the new restaurant is a chance for him to show Lily that he has changed and will stay on the straight and narrow if she’ll give their marriage another shot. He realizes that prison changed Lily dramatically, but Cane is willing to meet Lily where she is if she’ll only give him the chance to try.

Unfortunately, things may not go the way Cane hopes. Goddard said, “In the past when they had problems there was so much hope where you felt like things could get resolved. But now there’s this sense of finality looming.”