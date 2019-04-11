‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Doesn’t Think Kyle Richards Misses Their Friendship, Questions Their Relationship

Why does Lisa think she's not missed by Kyle?

Lisa Vanderpump doesn’t believe Kyle Richards truly misses their friendship.

During the Tuesday night episode of Watch What Happens Live, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said that while she and Richards had a lot of fun together, which she misses, she suspects their relationship wasn’t as good of a friendship as she thought.

“Clearly she’s not mourning the friendship because of this whole nonsense that was on social media about ‘Goodbye Kyle,'” Vanderpump pointed out, according to an April 10 report from People.

Over the weekend, after Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, was seen yelling, “Goodbye Kyle,” after throwing her out of their Beverly Hills home, Richards poked fun at the comment on Instagram. As fans saw, Richards shared a number of clips on her Stories page in which she and her friends were seen embarking on what has now become known as the Goodbye Kyle challenge in front of Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant, SUR.

“It would have been funny, maybe — I mean, it wasn’t that smart — but it would have been funny maybe if the friendship has been salvaged. But it hasn’t. So it’s been very sad,” Vanderpump said of Richards’ videos.

According to Vanderpump, Richards always plays the middle but when it comes to their dispute over a leaked story about Dorit Kemsley, Vanderpump feels Richards should have taken her side and stood up to the other women on her behalf. As Vanderpump explained, that’s what good friends do and at times, she has stood up for Richards even when unsure of whether she was right or wrong.

“If you’re going to be a friend to everybody, sometimes you’re loyal to nobody,” Vanderpump explained.

Vanderpump went on to say that she would never accuse anyone of anything unless she had proof because she and her co-stars have all had a number of allegations made against them over the past several years of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She would also take someone’s word if they were to swear on their children’s lives, as she did during her fight with Richards during last week’s episode.

While Vanderpump and the full-time Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast are no longer speaking, Vanderpump is still in touch with part-time cast member Camille Grammer.

To see more of Vanderpump, Richards, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.