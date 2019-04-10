Bethenny Frankel Plans A Date With New Boyfriend Paul Bernon After Mourning Dennis Shields’ Death On ‘RHONY’

Is Bethenny's new man ready for his reality debut?

Bethenny Frankel is exposing her relationship with new boyfriend Paul Bernon to The Real Housewives of New York City cameras.

According to an April 10 report from Romper, Frankel was seen speaking with a grief counselor about her romantic feelings for Bernon and the guilt she felt about having those feelings so soon after her late fiancé Dennis Shields’ death just months prior during last week’s episode of the show.

Now, as the season continues, fans will watch as Frankel moves on from Shields’ death and embarks on a committed relationship with Bernon, who Romper revealed as a film producer and real estate developer.

While fans are just beginning to hear about Bernon on The Real Housewives of New York City, he and Frankel actually began dating last fall and were first caught holding hands with one another in October 2018. However, at the start of their romance last year, Frankel worried that bringing her grief over the loss of Shields into their new relationship may end in disaster. That said, when she brought those concerns to her counselor, the counselor informed her that finding someone new was actually something that would be helpful to her as she grieved.

Romper revealed Bernon attended Boston University for undergrad and graduated from New York University with a master’s in Real Estate. Now, he acts as the co-founder of a production company called Burn Later and a managing partner at Rubicon Real Estate, LLC, which manages properties in the northeast, Texas, and Utah.

Paul Bernon attends the “A Kid Like Jake” pre-party at Sundance Film Festival 2018. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City may recall, Frankel and Bernon first made their relationship Instagram official last December when they enjoyed a Christmas vacation in the Dominican Republic followed by a New Year’s celebration in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, where they stayed at the Rosewood Mayakoba resort with Bernon’s two kids and Frankel’s eight-year-old daughter, Bryn Casey Hoppy.

Although Frankel and Bernon stepped out publicly last October, Frankel appeared to still be getting backlash over the quickness in which she moved on from Shields in February. As the report explained, Frankel shared a series of photos of the two of them on Instagram on Valentine’s Day, which she captioned, “Love is in the air.” However, a short time later, she deleted the caption.

To see more of Frankel and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.