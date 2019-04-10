Beth Chapman Asks Arnold Schwarzenegger For A Dance On Twitter

Chapman made the proposal early Wednesday morning in response to Schwarzenegger's role in 'True Lies.'

Beth Chapman, the wife of Duane Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, took to Twitter Tuesday to ask Arnold Schwarzenegger for a dance. Chapman reportedly got the idea when she was watching the 1994 action comedy True Lies, which she live-streamed herself viewing.

“Watching my favorite movie [Arnold Schwarzenegger] and my good buddy [Tom Arnold] in [True Lies], she wrote. This [tango] is so dang sexy I think I could be drug around the floor by [Arnold Schwarzenegger]. Lol.”

The post, which was made at 1 a.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday morning, generated a few hundred likes overnight as Chapman watched the film late into the night.

True Lies follows Schwarzenegger as he plays a secret agent attempting to juggle his marriage — which is in jeopardy due to his wife’s (Jamie Lee Curtis) interest in an affair with a used car salesman (Bill Paxton) — while preventing terrorists from smuggling nuclear warheads into the United States.

Fans took to Twitter to share their love of the classic ’90s movie as well as their own crushes on Schwarzenegger’s character in the movie.

Chapman is currently fighting cancer, which resurfaced in 2017 after going into remission following her 2012 treatment. She frequently posts on her status via social media, which has led to many fans sending her well-wishes.

“Hey mama Beth I like his movies a lot as well… just to let u know that I am praying 4 u to get better. And that goes 4 ur family… and I love all of the shows. That u and the family does can’t wait until the new show comes on. May god bless you, Beth.”

Recent posts on Chapman’s social media accounts show her spending time with family and promoting her new reality show, Dog’s Most Wanted, which is set to hit WGN in May 2019.

Dog recently opened up about his wife’s battle with cancer, which he called the “biggest test” of his life before vowing to do everything in his power to keep her alive. He also said that he would have trouble if he was in the same position and commended his wife, who he claims is not letting her battle slow her down or get the best of her.

Dog is in the process of working on a rehab program called Naked, Addicted, and Afraid, which focuses on the damage of jailing people with addictions, who he suggests inevitably turn to black market drugs. He is working in conjunction with experts at Treatment Alternatives in Boca Raton, Florida, to take the program nationwide.