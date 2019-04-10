Instagram Model Jessy Taylor Sobs On Video After Account Deleted For Spam: ‘I’m Not Work Material’

Instagram model Jessy Taylor has lost her platform, and now the 21-year-old Florida woman has vented in a viral video that she will end up a homeless prostitute without access to her more than 100,000 followers.

Taylor posted the video after Instagram deleted her account for reports of spam. As The Daily Mail reported, the Tampa, Florida, native broke down in tears as she told followers that Instagram was her career — and that she isn’t cut out to work a 9-to-5 job because she had never learned any job skills beyond posting racy pictures online.

“I’m perfectly happy where I’m at. I have no job qualifications, I could never work a normal job,” Taylor said. “I’m worthless — I bring nothing to the table, zero. I bring nothing to the table when it comes to that.”

Taylor explained that she had worked at McDonald’s before, but didn’t have a mature enough temperament to hold down a job.

“I’m always going to fight the people. I always get kicked out of places,” she said, sobbing. “I’m not work material I will never be work material.”

Taylor also railed against the “trolls” she said reported her account as spam.

The 21-year-old said she moved to Los Angeles in the hopes of growing her career as an Instagram model, and even made a seven-hour drive to the Instagram offices in San Francisco in a bid to have her account verified. It never happened.

It was not clear how much money Taylor made from her account, but the more popular Instagram models can make millions of dollars from sponsored posts and endorsement deals. Taylor was closer to the low end of followers for self-described “influencers,” as many popular models boast followings of 1 million subscribers or more.

Jessy Taylor has meltdown on camera after thousands of @instagram users report her. #7NEWS https://t.co/aPaMRu0vJb — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) April 10, 2019

The viral video has earned Jessy Taylor plenty of criticism, especially among people who work 9-to-5 jobs and don’t see posting racy pictures online as much of a profession. It has also led to some tension at home for her, with Taylor posting a new video claiming that her mother cut ties with her amid the national drama. But it may also help give her career the boost she had been hoping for — amid the attention from the viral video, her once-small YouTube channel has attracted hundreds of thousands of new views. Taylor recently announced that she was flying to Germany, to be interviewed for a television show there.

So in the end, losing her Instagram account may end up being a good career move for Jessy Taylor.