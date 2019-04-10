‘The Bachelorette’ 2019 Spoilers: Hannah Brown Heads To Latvia For Episode 6

Filming for Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette season continues and the buzz is that they are currently running through the dates for Episode 6. Spoiler king Reality Steve is sharing new tidbits about what is going down and that final rose ceremony is just around the corner.

According to Reality Steve’s latest Bachelorette spoilers shared via Twitter, Hannah and her guys are currently filming in the European country of Latvia. He details that Brown and some of the guys had a group date that involved shopping at a central market in the city of Riga. It looks like suitors Connor Saeli, Dustin Kendrick, Dylan Barbour, Mike Johnson, and Tyler Cameron were some of the guys involved in this outing.

The Instagram spoiler account @bachelor.spoilers added that Luke Parker was spotted on that group date too, thanks to a photo they received from someone, as was Jed Wyatt. Reality Steve noted the same thing via Twitter, and that means that Garrett Powell and Peter Weber get one-on-ones with Hannah in Latvia.

Reality Steve also said via Twitter that Hannah had a one-on-one with one of her bachelors in the town of Sigulda, and apparently they went bungee jumping. It isn’t known yet which guy received that date, or what the other outing in Latvia will be.

(SPOILER): Hannah on her group date today at the central market in Riga, Latvia. In the pic from left to right: Dustin, Dylan, Tyler C, Mike, and Connor S. pic.twitter.com/qoUroJZ6vb — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 10, 2019

The Bachelorette spoilers via Reality Steve’s tweets also note that there seems to be no two-on-one for Hannah this season. He says there wasn’t one in Episode 4 filmed in Rhode Island, nor was there one in Scottland for Episode 5. He notes that there hasn’t been one in Latvia either, which likely means the show decided to skip that concept again this season.

Some Bachelorette fans noted online that Luke’s birthday happened to be this week and many were hoping that would mean he would get a one-on-one with Hannah. Unfortunately, it looks like that didn’t happen, but it’s possible he perhaps received a group date rose and some alone time with Brown.

After these dates, Hannah will likely need to eliminate three more suitors before heading to her next location. The @bachelor.spoilers Instagram account says they believe Episode 7 will be filmed in Amsterdam, and Brown will choose her four hometown date recipients at that point.

Filming is moving forward quickly and the 2019 season premiere debuts on ABC on Monday, May 13. The Bachelorette spoilers hint that Hannah Brown is quite smitten with at least one of the men remaining and fans will be anxious to get more scoop from Reality Steve and other sources ahead of that first episode.