‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Nick Makes Desperate Choices

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, April 10 brings a stunning revelation for Jack. Plus, Victoria gets lucky in Vegas while Lola offers to get a room with Kyle, and Nick wonders what’s so important it takes Victor away from Nikki.

In Vegas, Billy (Jason Thompson) talked to Jack (Peter Bergman) about the new My Beauty plan, which is the same as Jabot’s. There has to be a leak. Billy felt that Jack accused him of passing on information to Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and got off the phone. He and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) discussed how they’re never good enough for their families.

Billy advised Victoria not to go to Brandon’s (Mitch Eakins) high-stakes poker game, so she moved it to her suite with the hopes of finding out who Spider is. When Brandon arrived, he didn’t want to stay, but Billy offered to let him gamble with his money, which changed Brandon’s mind. Sinead (Lira Kellerman) showed up, and Victoria ended up beating her, but Spider never showed. Brandon said his goodbyes to “Jeni,” and Victoria and Billy kissed in celebration of her win.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) played cards with Victoria’s kids at The Ranch. Nick didn’t appreciate Victor’s (Eric Braeden) trip away from Nikki. They discussed various other family members, and then Nikki suggested Nick use a dating app. He offered his mom a job at Dark Horse, but she declined stating she only wanted to spend time with Victor. Nikki sent Victor a voicemail after Nick left. Later on at the bar, Nick chatted with a woman named Sarah, and he ended up taking her home where they discussed bar ideas and then began making out and undressing.

At Crimson Lights, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) made plans for dinner. Later, Nate (Sean Dominic) stopped by Rey’s to examine Lola. He warned her against standing too long when she goes back to work. He did clear her for the new restaurant as long as Lola takes some precautions. Next, Lola met Kyle for their meal at the Club. They talked about his marriage, which Lola told him she realized wasn’t real. They discussed making different choices and agreed that their lives were meaningless without each other. Lola explained that she wanted to be with Kyle and suggested they get a room.

At the Abbott mansion, Jack searched the basket that Ashley sent, and he found a listening device. The Inquisitr reported that he makes the best of the plant.