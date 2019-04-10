Designer Steve Madden Calls Lori Loughlin A ‘Misguided Mom’ And Says That She Shouldn’t Get Jail Time

An ex-con himself, shoe designer Steve Madden says he doesn't think Lori Loughlin deserves jail time.

Things are continuing to heat up in the college admissions bribery case after Fuller House star Lori Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli recently got smacked with yet another charge. On Tuesday, it was announced that the famous couple is now charged with a second superseding indictment: conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. However, some people are still standing by the actress, including popular designer Steve Madden, according to TMZ.

Loughlin and Giannulli have been accused of agreeing to pay thousands of dollars to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, a spot at the University of Southern California. They even allegedly presented their daughters as recruits for the crew team, despite the fact that neither participated in the sport.

Even though the scam in question is the biggest college admissions cheating scheme in the history of the United States, Madden doesn’t think Loughlin deserves jail time. On Tuesday, the designer was approached by reporters who asked him for his take on the case. Madden is friends with Giannulli and plays golf with him, he mentioned. While Madden called the couple’s alleged activity in the scam “misguided,” he didn’t feel it was serious enough to warrant time behind bars.

“No, no I hope they don’t do time. Don’t wish that on them. They were trying to help their kid out,” he told reporters.

Steve Madden Says Lori Loughlin Shouldn't Get Prison, Just a Misguided Mom https://t.co/2XKBzkCTJx — TMZ (@TMZ) April 10, 2019

Madden knows firsthand what life in prison is like, considering how he once spent two and a half years behind bars for money laundering and stock fraud. He was released in 2005.

The couple is now likely in a much worse spot than actress Felicity Huffman, who admitted her role in the controversy and accepted a plea deal earlier this week. The actress was accused of paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT test results altered. Her daughter knew nothing of the cheating, according to The Rolling Stone.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt…My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her.”

While Huffman is reportedly not likely to spend much, if any, time in jail, Loughlin and her husband are now looking at a potentially much harsher sentence. This is not only because Loughlin allegedly paid a far higher amount in bribes, but because so far she hasn’t shown any remorse. Prior to her appearance in court last week, the actress was all smiles and even signed some autographs.