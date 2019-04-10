Selena Gomez And Niall Horan Are Reportedly ‘Just Friends’ Amid Fresh Dating Rumors

The rumor that Selena Gomez and former One Direction member Niall Horan are dating has been going around for a while now, and it resurfaced again after a journalist claimed to have spotted the two hanging out together at an event earlier this month.

The 26-year-old singer is constantly being linked to fellow celebrity singletons, with Niall being a recurrent one. And according to Hollywood Life, fans have been wondering what exactly is going on between the two of them since journalist Mike Wass tweeted that the believed he saw them together at the Lewis Capaldi concert on April 3. Wass posted a video of the Scottish singer-songwriter performing, adding that the gig had been “incredible.” He added that Capaldi was a “star,” and claimed he thought he saw Selena and Niall sitting at the table next to his.

And while fans online went crazy about the idea of the two beloved pop stars being in a relationship, a source close to the former Disney star told Hollywood Life that the dating rumors are not true at all.

“Selena thinks Niall is great and loves his music but they are not boyfriend and girlfriend despite some of the rumors.”

“Selena is not really dating right now even though she thinks Niall is cute and totally talented, and she appreciates some of the nice things he has said about her. But she is not in any romantic relationship. She has been spending her time with friends, hanging out, and taking care of herself. Not that she wouldn’t date Niall someday, she’s just not seeing anyone right now,” the insider added.

Fans of the singer know that it’s only fair she is not interested in dating anyone at the moment, considering she’s just now recovering from a rough few months. In March last year, she split from her longtime (yet on-again, off-again) boyfriend Justin Bieber. The 25-year-old hitmaker then got into a whirlwind romance with model Hailey Baldwin, resulting in the two getting engaged and tying the knot in the span of only a few months. In October, just a month after Justin and Hailey said “I do,” Selena was hospitalized due to complications relating to her lupus diagnosis, but was eventually checked into a mental health facility after a reported nervous breakdown while in the hospital.

And while Selena and Niall would certainly make for an adorable pop couple, it seems like the actress isn’t in the mood for dating just yet. HL’s source says that the duo are good friends and have even “flirted in the past,” but that Selena isn’t interested in starting a new romance now. While she thinks of Niall as “cool and nice,” it appears that she is focused on taking care of herself before embarking on another romantic relationship.