‘The View’ Host Scores New Gig On Investigation Discovery Channel

One of the hosts of ABC’s The View has scored a new gig on the Investigation Discovery Channel, taking a closer look at true-crime stories in a six-episode series.

Variety reported that Sunny Hostin will host The Whole Truth With Sunny Hostin, which will take the lawyer and legal expert around the United States to explore the stories behind some of the nation’s most notorious homicides.

Hostin claims that she is interested in not only looking deeper into the crimes but also is interested in showcasing the perspective of people who have been affected, not just the criminals and the legal system that surrounds such high-profile incidents. Each episode will show Hostin speaking to both law enforcement and forensic experts assigned to the cases reported Variety.

The lawyer will also speak with prosecutors and defense attorneys and feature how all these parts work together to effectively fit into the legal system in a trial. Alongside her View duties, Hostin will host and serve as an executive producer on the series. Hostin is also a senior legal correspondent for ABC News.

“This show is different,” said Hostin of the series to Variety. “I don’t think there’s anything out there like it. These things affect the community, the cops, the doctors, for a lifetime,” she says. “I think people want closure. They want to know the person is in jail.”

A dream come true! Thank you to @DiscoveryID for the opportunity to tell these important stories. See you this fall! https://t.co/HYzs9LaF1r — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) April 9, 2019

True crime stories have always been interesting to television viewers. For many years, shows such as ABC’s 20/20 have investigated further into these types of stories, as well as the nighttime news series’ Deadline and 48 Hours. These series have been staples on their respective networks for many years reporting not just the news, but delving deeper into the circumstances regarding crime and the people who have been most affected, fascinating subjects that keep viewers engaged.

Prior to joining The View, Hostin was a legal analyst and host for CNN, regularly appearing on the morning show New Day, Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin, AC360, AC360 Later, and American Morning reported her official website.

She has also appeared on Fox News, where she was seen weekly on the “Is It Legal” segment on The O’Reilly Factor. A former federal prosecutor, Hostin was fueled in her passion for justice after witnessing two crimes against members of her family.

The Whole Truth With Sunny Hostin is scheduled to debut on ID late 2019. Hostin calls the experience to be able to relate these stories to television “a dream come true.”

Hostin appears weekdays on The View alongside fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Joy Behar, and Ana Navarro.