‘One Punch Man’ Season 2, Episode 1 Spoilers: Saitama Meets The ‘Strongest Hero,’ Genos Defeats Machine God

Did Saitama finally meet his match?

One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 1 featured King, an S-Class Rank 7 hero who is considered as the “Strongest Man on Earth.” King got that reputation after beating several powerful monsters that once threatened to annihilate humanity. In the initial part of One Punch Man‘s Season 2 premiere, King showed his strength by defeating a man-turned-reptile named Tongue-Stretcher without making a single move.

However, while everyone was celebrating, a more powerful enemy came — G4, a machine god created by The Organization. G4 was sent to kill King and conduct a live test of their combat AI systems. The Organization thought that fighting the “Strongest Man on Earth” would help them improve the fighting skills of the robots that they are creating.

Before they engaged in a battle, King asked G4 for 10 minutes to unleash his 100 percent power. G4 agreed, but he told King that he would kill 10 people for every extra minute. One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 1 revealed the truth about King. Unlike what most people believe, King isn’t really the strongest hero.

It just happened that whenever a powerful monster appeared and was killed by Saitama, he was also in the same location. Saitama learned everything when he visited King in his house. Saitama caught King playing video games and when a giant monster bird tried to attack them, the “Strongest Man on Earth” cowered in the corner of his apartment. King admitted that he’s not really strong, but he doesn’t have the courage to tell the Hero Association the truth.

After seeing Saitama defeat the giant monster bird, King realized that he’s the same man who saved him in the past. King asked Saitama for forgiveness, saying that he stole all the credits that were supposed to be his. Saitama acted like it wasn’t a big deal and advised King to start being true to himself. From that point, Saitama and King became friends and frequently play video games.

One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 1 showed the intense battle between Genos and G4. When King ran away, Saitama challenged Genos to defeat G4. Genos hard a hard time dealing with G4 at first, but he managed to destroy his armor using his special technique “Incinerate.” G4 finally showed his true form and started launching more powerful attacks. Though several parts of his body were destroyed, Genos still managed to win the fight. Genos took a special component of G4 and asked Doctor Kuseno to install it in his body.

The final scenes of One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 1 featured the Hero Association gathering all the dangerous criminals in the world, hoping that they could help them fight every monster that will show up. Speed-o’-Sound Sonic was present in the meeting but he decided to leave after learning that Saitama wasn’t there. Aside from Speed-o’-Sound Sonic, another mysterious character is searching for Saitama — Blizzard, a B-Class Rank 1 hero.