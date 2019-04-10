Wednesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will’s Shocking Test Results Are Back

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, April 10 reveal that there will be some shocking news in Salem this week.

According to Soap Dirt, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Will Horton (Chandler Massey) finally gets his test results back, and the news won’t be good.

Just when Will and the love of his life, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), have the chance to finally be together and start a life, Will began feeling ill. After being in the hospital, doctors such as Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) and Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) began to try to figure out what was ailing Will.

This week, Will is going to get bad news. The outlet claims that Will likely has a brain tumor and that he and Sonny will be completely devastated by the news of the cancer diagnosis.

Will’s tumor may have been caused by Dr. Rolf’s serum, which is what brought Will back to life in the first place after he was strangled to death by Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). Will later took another serum in order to get his memories back, which worked and helped him to rekindle his relationship with his former husband, Sonny.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also see Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) go to extreme measures to break up her ex-husband Jack Deveraux’s (Matthew Ashford) wedding to Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva).

Jen will rely on an old trick that Jack once pulled to stop her from marrying the wrong person, and it will seemingly work. Jack will not only be taken from his wedding day with Eve, but he’ll also reportedly have a memory flashback, meaning that there may be hope for him to regain his memories after also being plagued with amnesia after being given Dr. Rolf’s miraculous serum.

Elsewhere in Salem, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will urge Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) to take custody of Jordan Ridgeway’s (Chrishell Hartley) baby boy, David. Rafe is on the same page as Lani and wants to care of the baby boy.

However, there are some fears that Lani may be getting too attached to the little guy, and projecting some of her feelings about losing her own, whose name was also David, on the baby. The situation could prove to be heartbreaking for Lani, and her boyfriend, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey).

Days of Our Lives fans can see all of the drama unfold when the soap opera airs weekday afternoons on NBC.