Chris Hemsworth Stuffed His Daughter’s Shoes With Candy Bars So She’d Be Tall Enough For A Disney Ride

Chris Hemsworth used Snickers in a way they've likely never been used before.

Actor Chris Hemsworth recently made an appearance with some of his Marvel co-stars on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the upcoming release of the latest Marvel film, Avenger: Endgame. It is set to hit theaters on April 26 and will be the final film of the Marvel series. Hemsworth will star alongside Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Brie Larson, just to name a few members of the vast, star-studded cast. In addition to talking about the film, Hemsworth also told the story of the cast’s recent trip to Disneyland, according to Fox News. He took along his 6-year-old daughter India Rose and ended up having to break a few rules to ensure the little girl enjoyed the day.

The trip was going well until it was time to ride the Tower of Terror, an attraction India had been looking forward to. However, Disney requires that guests be at least 40 inches tall to go on the ride and she didn’t quite make the cut-off. India was understandably pretty bummed. Nevertheless, her father had a creative idea to save the day. Hemsworth explained to Kimmel how he picked up a few candy bars and stuffed them in his daughter’s shoes to give her an added height boost.

#ChrisHemsworth stopped by #JimmyKimmel Live and told about the time he had a scare with his daughter on the Disney Tower of Terror ride.https://t.co/4LXuwVb6FV — 961 KISS (@961KISS) April 9, 2019

“She was really upset. And I was like ‘Nah, forget this. Come here. So I grabbed a couple of Snicker bars and things and slammed it in the back of her shoe under the heel.”

Sure enough, the trick worked and India was allowed to enjoy the ride. Hemsworth was pretty pleased with himself and raised his fist triumphantly as the audience laughed and cheered. Johansson, who joined him for the interview, wasn’t as impressed.

“It’s wildly irresponsible as well. You’re all cheering,” she said to the audience.

Nevertheless, Hemsworth would later come to regret his decision to break the rules. Once the ride took off, he instantly realized India was not well secured in her seat due to her small stature. As a result, he had to hold his daughter down throughout the ride to keep her from slipping out.