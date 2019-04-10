WWE News: The Real Reason For The Undertaker’s Return On ‘Monday Night Raw’

There was a reason for the legend to return and interrupt Elias.

A lot of fans thought that The Undertaker was going to show up at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, but the event came and went with no sign of him. Fast forward to Monday Night Raw and the legend returned to WWE to interrupt a concert performance by Elias and teach him a lesson. Apparently, there was a big reason for Taker coming back on Monday evening and it has to do with his next match.

The official website of WWE recapped this week’s Monday Night Raw and detailed how Elias went out for another concert performance. Halfway through it, he let the world know that he would not have any further disruptions and anyone who interrupted him was going to be a “dead man.”

Almost as if saying the magic word, the lights went down and the iconic gong sounded throughout the arena. The Undertaker slowly walked to the ring as he was back in WWE and fans were wondering what he would have to say or what he could possibly do since he didn’t have a match at WrestleMania 35.

Upon hitting the ring, The Undertaker stared down Elias in his traditional non-moving style and the intimidation was real. It didn’t take long before the two began throwing down and it ended with Taker getting the better of Elias, but what was the point of the segment?

According to PW Insider, The Undertaker’s appearance on Monday Night Raw had a very specific purpose and it was to set up his next match. While some may have thought that WWE was going in a different direction with Elias, it seems as if they are going to give him one legend instead of another.

The Inquisitr reported on John Cena showing up at WrestleMania 35 in his old gimmick as the Dr. of Thuganomics and interrupting Elias. It appears as if that interaction was just a one-off thing at this time and Elias is going to have another legend to contend with for a while.

The Undertaker’s return on Raw and interruption of Elias was to set up a singles match between the two superstars. That match is scheduled to take place at the next WWE event in Saudi Arabia which is going to take place sometime in May or June.

It certainly doesn’t seem as if The Undertaker is retired for good, but he sure does love the Saudi Arabia events. His last appearance before messing with Elias on Raw was Crown Jewel back in October and now, he’s setting things up for the next one.