Brielle Biermann Spills Out Of Tiny Orange Bikini Top In Sultry New Photo

Brielle Biermann sure knows how to turn heads when it comes to her Instagram page.

The Don’t Be Tardy star has been soaking up the sun on a family vacation to Turks and Caicos for the past week and she has made sure to make her Instagram followers plenty jealous with a slew of tropical and bikini-clad photos. Her most recent image has already generated a lot of buzz like her other countless bikini snapshots.

In the sexy selfie, Biermann appears to be makeup free as she lays out on a towel on the beach. The reality star wears her long, blonde locks down and at her side and she purses her signature lips as she looks into the camera. The photo is taken from just above the navel up and Brielle is rocking a sexy, orange bikini top that she appears to be busting out of.

Biermann’s tan cleavage is fully on display and she definitely looks amazing in the sultry image. Of course, it didn’t take much time for Brielle’s 1-million-plus followers to show the love for her most recent photo, clicking the like button over 71,000 times and also leaving 500-plus comments on the snapshot.

A few of the reality star’s fans simply commented on the image with heart or flame eye emojis while countless others took to the post to let Brielle know how incredible she looks, with a few of her famous friends even commenting on the post.

“You get hotter by the min,” Larsa Pippen wrote on the post.

“This is literally one of the best pictures of you. Keep the natural look.”

“Girl you don’t need makeup your so naturally beautiful,” another commented.

And while Brielle and her little sister Ariana Biermann have been sharing plenty of bikini photos from their tropical getaway, mom Kim has also been wowing her fans with a few swimsuit shots of her own. As The Inquisitr recently shared, in her most recent photo, Zolciak-Biermann stands on the beach — just in front of the ocean water — as she looks off into the distance.

Like one of her previous photos, the 40-year-old wears a white towel on her head, along with a big pair of gold hoop earrings. She holds a glass of wine in her hand. And Kim’s amazing body is fully on display as she appears to be nude in the image, her leopard bikini barely even visible as she flaunts her toned and tanned bod.

One thing is for sure — those Biermann girls have some great genes.