Rita Ora Posts Fierce Photo With Supermodel Kate Moss As They Get Ready For Marc Jacobs’ Wedding

Rita Ora has posted a fierce photo of herself with supermodel Kate Moss to Instagram. They both attended designer Marc Jacobs’ wedding over the weekend.

Moss in the picture is serving a fierce look as she glares into the camera. Her cheekbones pop and it reminds us why she is one of the greatest to ever do it. Ora appears more chilled and sweet as she stands behind the supermodel. Both of them look great and have both dolled up for the occasion. The snapshot doesn’t show us their outfits, but what we can see is still good enough.

Rita recently teamed up with Latin artists Sofia Reyes and Anitta on the track, “R.I.P.” The Inquisitr recently reported that her taxi driver, in fact, taught her how to speak Spanish before recording the song.

“She told me this great story where she was on her way to the studio and didn’t know how to pronounce anything in Spanish,” Reyes told The Sun newspaper.

“Her driver was Latin, so she took him to the studio and he was telling her how to pronounce everything. I thought that was the best story ever. It’s brilliant.”

Rita Ora is currently embarking on her “Phoenix World Tour.” Having already conquered the Oceanian and Asian leg, the third and final leg announced so far will take place in Europe and will start April 23 at the Sentrum Scene in Oslo, Norway. The tour will go across the U.K. and includes a show at London’s O2 Arena on May 24.

The tour is in support of the album with the same name, Phoenix. The album so far has released several singles: “Your Song,” “Anywhere,” “For You,” “Girls,” “Let Me Love You,” and “Only Want You.” The record peaked at No. 11 in the U.K. while being certified gold in Canada.

The album was her first release since her debut, Ora, six years ago, which was released through Roc Nation. Rita parted ways with them and is now signed to Atlantic Records.

In 2016, Rita became the host and a judge on America’s Next Top Model’s23rd cycle. She replaced supermodel Tyra Banks for one season.

In 2004, she made her film debut in the movie Spivs, playing the role of Rosanna. Since then, she has appeared in Fast & Furious, Southpaw and the Fifty Shades movies — Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker, and Fifty Shades Freed where she plays the role of Mia Grey. On May 10, she is set to appear in the Pokémon: Detective Pikachu.

Rita is Albanian and speaks the language and represents her roots proudly. She has over 14.7 million followers on Instagram which continues to grow.