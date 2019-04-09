Does Kyle Richards Really Want Lisa Vanderpump Fired From ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’?

Find out what she's saying online.

Kyle Richards recently reacted to rumors suggesting she was hoping to see Lisa Vanderpump get fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after Season 9.

Months after suffering a falling out with Vanderpump, which played out during last week’s new episode of the show, Richards spoke out on Instagram about the ongoing rumors claiming she and her co-stars are hoping to push Vanderpump away from the long-running series.

“I have now read comments saying I was doing that to be mean because I want Lisa off the show. That is not true at all,” Richards explained in one of her Instagram Stories, according to a report shared by Reality Blurb on April 8. “Lisa and I have had arguments in the past and never at any point did I want to do the show without Lisa.”

In recent days, Richards has been doing her best to fight back against criticism over her behavior on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and her behavior outside of SUR Restaurant over the weekend. As some may have seen, Richards poked fun at her fight with Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, while walking past their West Hollywood restaurant with friends days ago.

In an Instagram Story shared at that time, Richards and her friends said, “Goodbye Kyle,” thus mocking Todd for his comments to her during her fight with Vanderpump months ago.

While many have slammed Richards for her alleged mean girl behavior, Richards has insisted that she wasn’t trying to be vicious with her posts. Instead, she’s insisted she was only doing her best to fight back against Todd, who aggressively got in her face, by laughing about the matter instead of acting out with anger.

“Personally, I would think they would prefer me making a joke about it rather than making a big deal about a man getting up in my face,” Richards continued.

As Richards explained, she could have made a bigger deal about Todd’s behavior but didn’t do so because she truly cares about him and Vanderpump, despite their Season 9 issues.

Richards and Vanderpump haven’t seen or spoken to one another since last year when last week’s episode was filmed, and so far, they haven’t said much when it comes to a potential reconciling.

To see more of Richards, Vanderpump, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.