‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Gina Tognoni Reveals Timeline For Departure

News that Gina Tognoni would exit the show as Phyllis Summers shocked viewers of The Young and the Restless recently. Michelle Stafford will resume the role she left five years ago after she wraps up her run on General Hospital as Nina Cassadine.

Today, Tognoni posted a beautiful picture of herself in her Y&R dressing room. The gorgeous redhead sported a silky blue floral robe in what she referred to as her sanctuary. She said that inside her dressing room she feels peaceful and centered.

The actress revealed that she’ll tell the story of Phyllis for a few more episodes over the next several weeks, which means she will likely air as the fiery redhead into the summer.

Her co-star and former on-screen love interest Jason Thompson, who portrays Billy Abbott, replied. He wrote, “You’re the best.”

Likewise, Abby Newman actress Melissa Ordway responded, “Love you so much @ginatognoni.”

Jordi Vilasuso, who is Rey in Genoa City, showed his support with emojis including prayer hands and praise.

Lily Winters portrayer Christel Khalil also replied to Tognoni’s beautiful image. She said, “You’re so amazing!”

Jason Canela, who recently announced he’ll soon exit as Arturo Rosales, offered words of support, and so did Tessa actress Cait Fairbanks.

Fans also chimed in to wish Tognoni well and reflect on her journey as the character, Phyllis.

One wrote, “When Michelle Stafford left the show my friends and I thought there would be no one who could replace her, and you did just that!!! I wish you love, joy, and peace!!!”

Another replied, “Gonna miss you, you’ve filled some big shoes and made that character your own! Good luck In your next journey!”

In all, the actress’s co-stars and fans have nothing but love for Tognoni’s portrayal of a character who often finds herself as the town pariah. For now, she’s still bringing life to the meddling mother.

According to The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap, Phyllis is working an angle to catch Kyle (Michael Mealor) cheating with his ex-flame Lola (Sasha Calle). While Phyllis said she wants to protect Summer’s heart, it seems like she might have something more devious in mind. By the end of the week, Phyllis will use whatever she managed to catch on Kyle to blackmail him as well as his father Jack (Peter Bergman).

For now and the next few weeks, the actress is hitting it out of the park with her portrayal of Phyllis on the show.