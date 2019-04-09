WWE News: John Cena Comments On The Future Of The ‘Dr. Of Thuganomics,’ Says ‘WWE Does Not Need Me’

Fans want to know if John Cena's heel turn will continue.

There was a lot that happened at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, as numerous WWE superstars gathered to put on the biggest show of the year. With a lot of great matches and plenty of title changes that took place, one particular segment stands out above the rest. As reported by The Inquisitr, the concert being put on by Elias wasn’t interrupted by John Cena, but rather by a blast from the past in the form of the Dr. of Thuganomics.

Elias went out to the ring and gave a great performance, but his concerts never go on without someone interfering. As reported by the official WWE website, Cena’s old-school music hit — and out came the Dr. of Thuganomics. Cena appeared wearing a backwards baseball cap, air-pump shoes, and a thick chain and padlock around his neck.

The fans actually really enjoyed the segment, and they were cheering for Cena like they hadn’t in a very long time. Over the years, his fan base has been split down the middle — with some booing him and others loving him — but this throwback appearance was an overall crowd-pleaser.

During his promo, Cena rapped about Elias being in the ring when he’s going to turn heel, and fans want to know if he was serious. Had Cena finally turned heel after all of these years? Well, the former WWE Champion decided to speak on the segment at WrestleMania 35, and he didn’t rule out anything.

WWE

In an interview with Cathy Kelley for WWE, Cena was asked about his segment right after it happened at WrestleMania 35. Cena revealed that he wasn’t even supposed to be at the event, even though countless rumors had placed him in multiple matches for weeks leading up to it.

“I feel ridiculous talking normal and dressing like this, but… I wasn’t supposed to be here. And I wanted to do something that would be a nice surprise and a bit of entertainment on a show that was filled with the culmination of a lot of stories.”

After saying that, John Cena actually talked about the moment the idea was pitched to him — as the return of the Dr. of Thuganomics. He gave a lot of credit to Elias, and poked some fun at himself for his clothing, but he was thrilled with how it all went down.

Cena also commented on the future of his character, and on his time in WWE.

“I know we were only a few minutes, it was awesome to be out there. It felt really fun and I think it was a nice surprise for all the WrestleMania fans. So, that’s my one rabbit out of the hat, and I don’t know what I’m going to do after this, but I just wrapped a movie on Thursday. So, I didn’t want to do anything via satellite, I didn’t want to do nothing and not be here, but I was here and I was on the event, and they recommended me to do this and I thought it was a great idea.”

While speaking with Kelley, Cena also gave credit to WWE for selling out WrestleMania 35 without him scheduled to be a part of the card at all. He said that he’s been selling it for years, but “WWE does not need me or any one individual. It needs the fans.”

John Cena has become a bit of a part-time superstar in WWE, as he has many other projects to do — and movies to film. While his popularity has been split down the middle for a very long time, he may have finally found the way to win over everyone with his appearance at WrestleMania 35. Now, only time will tell if the Dr. of Thuganomics — and the Cena heel turn — is going to continue.