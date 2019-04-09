WWE News: WWE Hall Of Famer Actually Tells Kofi Kingston To Take Steroids: ‘Vince Won’t Care’

Kofi Kingston had finally hit the peak of a long journey on Sunday night by winning the WWE Championship over Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. Fans around the world were thrilled and loved that “KofiMania” was running wild, but not everyone was overly happy about the new title holder. One WWE Hall of Famer took to social media to let the new champion on SmackDown Live know that he needs to work on his promos and that he needs to begin taking steroids.

On Monday, “Superstar” Billy Graham made a lengthy post on his Facebook page to advise Kingston to take performance-enhancing drugs. Graham spoke of how Kingston needs to notice the word “Heavyweight” in his title and begin doing something to live up to that word.

“…so my man, I urge you to start doing some steroids and add about 50 pounds of solid muscle to your championship body. Vince won’t care, honestly. Actually he would be quite pleased with the muscular transformation, as I predict that you young man will have the longest run as WWE champ in modern-day history.”

From there, Graham keeps the storyline going and says that after a while, his “partners in crime” from The New Day will get jealous and turn on him. While the storyline and angle might not sound too bad, the whole idea of suggesting Kingston take steroids is controversial.

WWE

It is well-known that Graham abused steroids for many years during his wrestling career and they are completely prohibited by the wellness policy that WWE has in place. Graham’s steroid use has led to numerous surgeries and also caused him to become sterile, though Wrestling Inc. noted that this has also led him to warn other athletes about its risks.

This isn’t the first time that Graham has been critical of Kofi Kingston, as he had plenty to say last week, before WrestleMania 35. The Hall of Famer couldn’t believe that WWE would have Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan and have “a 145 pound WWE Champion.” He went on to say that this must have been an idea by “the new Sr. Creative Lady Dana Warrior.”

Graham called the match a joke and said that Kingston should go up against Brock Lesnar who outweighs him by “a good 135 pounds,” as reported in a separate Wrestling Inc. article.

“Superstar” Billy Graham is extremely outspoken and always has plenty to say about virtually everything in wrestling. His latest post regarding new WWE Champion Kofi Kingston may have been meant as a joke, but it’s hard to figure out if he is being serious or not. He does go on to say that Kingston should also study his old promos and wishes him luck, but that’s after first advising him to bulk up on steroids.