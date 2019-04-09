Kit Harington’s April Fools’ Prank On Wife Rose Leslie Hilariously Backfired

Kit Harington has proved in the past that his April Fools’ Day pranking skills are just as good as his acting skills, however, this year’s joke on his wife Rose Leslie didn’t quite live up to his legacy. As E! News noted, the Game of Thrones star’s elaborate gag last week backfired in a hilarious way that left him the victim of his own prank.

The actor was a guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, April 8, when the late night host reminded the audience of a “cruel” April Fools’ Day joke that Kit once played on his wife. In 2017, he left a severed prop head for his then-fiance to find in the refrigerator, and, according to the actor, “it didn’t go down well.”

“She pretty much told me that if I did it every again, that would be it, and I think that’s marriage included,” Harington explained on The Jonathan Ross Show, according to Elle.

It doesn’t quite seem like the 32-year-old learned his lesson, as he revealed last night to Seth Meyers that he got back to his pranking ways for this year’s annual joke-pulling celebration — though this year’s gag didn’t exactly go as planned.

#GameofThrones star Kit Harington tried to prank #TheGoodFight's Rose Leslie again. It backfired https://t.co/It4Kr4SGEC — E! News TV Scoop (@eonlineTV) April 9, 2019

“See, I started strong. The amount of props at my disposal diminished,” he explained, before prefacing that his prank this year was “the most first-world April Fools’.”

Kit revealed that he came up with an elaborate scheme in an attempt to make his wife think that her favorite brand of almond milk — which also happens to be the only one she will drink — would soon be disappearing off of shelves forever.

“So I just wrote an article about how this company that makes her favorite almond milk was going under because of Brexit,” he said.

At this point, Kit’s joke seems fairly solid, however Rose unknowingly turned the tables on her husband with her reaction to the fake news.

“She immediately rang my PA and got her to bulk-order this almost milk with my credit card, so I ended up spending 150 quid on almond milk,” the star revealed, earning laughter and applause from the audience. That’s equivalent to about $200 worth of milk, and certainly not what anybody hopes to spend on the drink at one time.

“It turns out the only thing more terrifying than seeing your severed head in a refrigerator is seeing cartons upon cartons of almond milk,” the late night host joked about the actor’s hilarious karma.

Catch more of Kit Harington in the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, which premieres on HBO on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET.